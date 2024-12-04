Former Steelers TE Eric Ebron Retires

Former Pittsburgh Steelers TE Eric Ebron has officially announced his retirement. Taking to Instagram Tuesday night, Ebron announced he’s hung up his cleats and moving on with life’s work.

“Career Is A Career!! Im Proud Of Me! Thankful for everyone along this journey #Retired”

In a separate Instagram post, Ebron showed him announcing his retirement on a new podcast, To The Baha, that is debuting this week.

“I can’t wait to step into this new world and let people understand how big and smart my brain actually is in this game of football or just in life in general,” he said.

Ebron spent his final two years on an NFL roster with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Signed in 2020, he appeared in 23 games, starting 12 across the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In his two seasons with the team, he caught 68 passes for 642 yards and six touchdowns, including five in 2020. That year, he finished fourth on the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

He suffered a knee injury in 2021 and finished the season on injured reserve. In his commentary announcing the news, Ebron revealed he underwent seven surgeries during his football career.

In his Instagram collage of photos, Eric Ebron included one of him and QB Ben Roethlisberger. Several current and former Steelers replied to Ebron’s post, including TE Pat Freiermuth, S Jordan Dangerfield, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, and LB Kwon Alexander.

Selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Ebron played in 106 NFL games. Over his eight-year career, he caught 351 passes for 3,837 yards and 33 touchdowns. His best year came in 2018, making the Pro Bowl with a 66-catch, 750-yard, and 13-touchdown season.

In 2022, he had a tryout with the New York Giants but did not sign. Ebron did not land on an NFL roster the last three seasons. Now 31 and years removed from the league, he’s officially moving on.