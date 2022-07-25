Former Steelers TE Eric Ebron Works Out For Giants, LB Tegray Scales Signs With Bengals

Some former Pittsburgh Steelers have found or are auditioning for new NFL homes. According to today’s transactions wire, former Steelers’ tight end Eric Ebron is working out for the New York Giants. Elsewhere, former Steelers’ linebacker Tegray Scales has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Giants tried out a group of players today that included veteran TE Eric Ebron. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 25, 2022

We've signed the following free agents: DT Domenique Davis, DE Raymond Johnson, and LB Tegray Scales — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 25, 2022

Ebron is the bigger name of the two, signing a two-year deal with Pittsburgh in 2020. He had a solid first season with the team, becoming only the fourth tight end in Steelers’ history to post a 50/500/5 season. He finished the year with 56 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns. Things took a turn last season. Ebron missed more than half the year with a knee injury that landed him on IR in late November. He finished the season with 12 receptions for 84 yards and became a free agent in the offseason with a clearly limited market. Now, he’ll try to catch on with the Giants.

Scales has bounced on and off the Steelers’ roster in recent years. He appeared in four games with the team in 2020, including logging three defensive snaps but spending the majority of his time on special teams. He appeared in the Week 17 game against Cleveland last year, participating in four special teams snaps. Pittsburgh waived him following rookie minicamp. He’ll serve as inside linebacker depth with the Bengals.

The Steelers should be making a roster move in the next 48 hours. They’ll soon sit at 89 players following the release of RB/FB Trey Edmunds.