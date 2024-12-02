Film Room: Cam Heyward Puts On Dominant Display In Win Over Bengals

If there is a clear example of an NFL player proverbially aging like fine wine, look no further than Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Once again on Sunday in a 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Heyward was as good as it gets in the trenches. The 14-year veteran was dominant in the game, finishing with five tackles, five QB pressures, one tackle for loss, one sack, and a key tip on a Steelers interception.

The performance against the Bengals was a continuation of a great season for the 35-year-old Heyward, who has completely shaken off an injury-marred 2023 season and is back to his first-team All-Pro level — a level that many seemingly questioned he could ever get to again.

Heyward has the last laugh right now, and rightfully so.

On the year Heyward is up to 43 pressures, putting him well on pace to break his career high of 62 pressures, set in 2017 and 2020. The fact that Heyward is doing this at 35 years old as an interior defensive lineman is rather remarkable, and his performance Sunday was another example of just how great Heyward is.

Let’s dive into the tape.

Heyward got off to a strong start, generating a pressure on the first snap as Bengals QB Joe Burrow stepped up into the pocket and threw incomplete. That fast start carried over for Heyward, who really started to get going and make an impact against the run.

With the Bengals at the 1-yard line, Heyward showed just how explosive he is in tight spaces.

Great get-off here to get inside of Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr., stepping over the attempted cut block in the process. He finishes with force at the running back for the big TFL.

Watching Heyward play run defense is watching a work of art be created.

He’s such a smart football player, has great eyes in the trenches and can react quickly to what’s happening around him, allowing him to be in great position time and time again to make plays.

Here he sees the center climb to the second level and quickly realizes he’s unblocked. That immediately alerts him to a trap coming, and he finds the pulling lineman quickly. Watch the way he jumps to his left to take on the trap and try to blow up the gap the lineman is trying to create.

Heady stuff there as he tries to fight across to defend the gap. In the process of doing that, Heyward forces the Bengals’ RB to pick a different gap, which plays right into Heyward’s hands. It leads to him combining with Patrick Queen for a tackle after just a two-yard gain.

Power remains a massive part of Heyward’s game. Even at 35 years old, that power isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. He reminded the Bengals of that in a big way.

The strength to walk the center into the backfield here on the zone run blows up the entire play before it can even get started. Heyward pushing the center into the running back’s area of operation doesn’t allow the back to survey the defense and try to find a gap. Great job by the veteran to blow it up right from the start.

It’s a play that will fly under the radar, but it shouldn’t. He was key to disrupting this run play.

Heyward’s motor runs hot, too, and you never have to question his effort.

Even late in a game the Steelers had a comfortable lead, Heyward is still running down the line of scrimmage to make a play in space against the run. He’s a great leader in this aspect. As a Steelers defensive lineman, you run to the ball, or you don’t play.

Heyward practices what he preaches over and over. He’s able to quickly find the ball carrier here and then flows down the line to get a big lick on the running back for a short gain. Again, he’s doing this at 35 years old. Fun to watch.

His run defense as outstanding on Sunday, but his work as a pass rusher generated all the attention.

The long-arm bull rush from Heyward remains undefeated.

When he hits it right, there is no lineman in football who can defend it. That’s how strong Heyward is, and how much power he can generate quickly off the line in passing situations. Poor Cody Ford went for a ride and Joe Burrow felt Heyward’s wrath.

That’s an impressive pass rush, something we’ve come to expect from Heyward time and time again. Like Mike Tomlin says, it’s expected but that doesn’t mean it’s not appreciated. It’s remarkable to watch Heyward just bully lineman the way he does.

Even when he can’t get to the quarterback, Heyward still affects the play.

It initially looked live that Bengals WR Tee Higgins just couldn’t corral the pass from Burrow, but upon review, Heyward tipped the pass, leading to the throw being slightly behind Higgins. That resulted in the ball bouncing off his hands and into the air for a Donte Jackson interception.

Heyward was so close to getting his hands on Burrow passes throughout the game, so it was only a matter of time before he tipped a pass on Sunday. He did so in the fourth quarter and came up huge for the Black and Gold.

Watch Heyward’s celebration at the end. He’s become a master at getting his hands up in throwing lanes and still having an impact even when he can’t get home as a pass rusher.

That was a fitting conclusion to his day, one in which he dominated the Bengals from start to finish. He might be 35 years old and in his 14th NFL season, but he’s playing some of his best football and and should be in consideration for first-team All-Pro this season.