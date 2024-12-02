Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Bengals

Talk about answering a big question in emphatic fashion.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they can check off the “win a shootout” box under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, putting to rest any concerns about the offense moving forward thanks to a 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

In the shootout win, the Steelers’ offense came up large, led by an impressive performance from quarterback Russell Wilson, and the defense made just enough plays in the end, forcing three Cincinnati turnovers to get a key win in AFC North play.

There are some concerns after Pittsburgh improved to 9-3, primarily with the secondary and its struggles. But 9-3 is 9-3. Before we move on to a rematch with the Cleveland Browns, let’s get to some grades coming out of Sunday.

QB — A

What a showing from Russell Wilson. Absolutely incredible.

Wilson threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns, lighting up the Bengals’ defense all day. He connected on some deep passes, made plays out of structure and took advantage of soft coverage at times underneath to put the Bengals in a blender.

It was a remarkable performance from the veteran quarterback, who turned the clock back and balled out just a few days after his 36th birthday.

Wilson completed 29-of-38 passes with touchdown throws to Calvin Austin III, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth. He came up big time and time again and showed that veteran poise after an early pick-six on a play that should have been a penalty.

In a game where the Steelers were going to have to throw the ball and match score for score with the Bengals, Wilson was more than up to the task.

RB — A-

Not only were the running backs very effective in the run game, they did great work in the passing game, too, leading to an explosive day overall from the offense.

Najee Harris was his workmanlike self, rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He was a battering ram and really gave the Bengals fits in the run game. He did his best work as a receiver out of the backfield, finishing with six receptions for 54 yards, including a clutch 25-yard gain on a 3rd and 2 early in the game.

Harris carved up the Bengals as a receiver. So too did Jaylen Warren. He finished with four receptions for 55 yards and had a key 29-yard catch and run late in the first half to put the Steelers in position to kick a field goal. He ran hard and through tackles throughout the game, too. As a runner, Warren didn’t do much, finishing with three carries for nine yards.

Even Cordarrelle Patterson had a strong day. Patterson had a nice 12-yard run in the first quarter and finished with three carries for 16 yards. His best play came as a receiver, hauling in a 20-yard completion on a crossing route to move the chains.

WR — B

This grade would be higher if it weren’t for George Pickens’ two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Pickens made some big plays, hauling in three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, including a huge 36-yarder down the right sideline in the third quarter. But he had a pair of 15-yard penalties essentially wipe out a 21-yard catch and his 36-yarder after the play. He also stumbled and was knocked down on the pick-six, which should have been a flag. But officials stated after the game that he was stumbling off the line. It wasn’t a good route.

Calvin Austin III made some big plays on the day, hauling in a 23-yard touchdown from Wilson on a similar play against the Browns in Week 12. He took two hard shots in the game, though, and exited with a head injury, so that’s worth monitoring.

Van Jefferson came up clutch with a 43-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter, and even Ben Skowronek had a 23-yard catch as the Steelers spread the ball around to everyone. Mike Williams was the only receiver to not see a target on the afternoon, playing just 17 snaps.

TE — B+

Once again, Pat Freiermuth had a strong day on the road. Freiermuth hauled in six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, carving up the Bengals in the middle of the field. Just something about this matchup for him. He often puts up great numbers.

MyCole Pruitt got into the mix too, hauling in an 18-yard strike from Wilson. He worked well as a blocker, too, though he did have a holding call. Darnell Washington had just one reception for 10 yards, but he was outstanding as a blocker, helping clear lanes for Harris, Warren and Patterson.

OL — B-

After having some issues against the Browns, the Steelers’ offensive line bounced back nicely in the win over the Bengals. Trey Hendrickson was largely non-existent as Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones took care of him along with some help from the tight ends.

Jones looked steady all game, while Moore was good in the run game and held up well in pass protection. Russell Wilson was sacked twice, but one was a scramble back to the line of scrimmage with nothing open deep. He wasn’t under much pressure throughout the game, and that’s a credit to the offensive line.

The unit also did great work in the screen game, though the Steelers had a couple ineligible man downfield penalties that were a bit frustrating.

DL — B

Tip of the hat to Cameron Heyward. The team captain continues to play outstanding football. He should be a first-team All-Pro player this year. That’s how good he’s been. On Sunday, he dominated. Heyward had five tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack, and tipped a Joe Burrow pass, leading to a Donte Jackson interception.

He couldn’t be blocked at the point of attack all game.

Keeanu Benton had a solid game, finishing with a run stop and added a handful of pressures. He bounced back nicely after some quiet games. Larry Ogunjobi was relatively solid, too, finishing with two tackles.

Individually, the defensive line had its moments, but there were some issues in the run game, especially with Bengals running backs being able to turn the corner. It just felt sloppy at times, which leads to a “B” grade.

LB — B-

T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig were very good in this one, just to make that clear.

Watt had five QB pressures and two sacks, winning time and time again. It was great to see the Steelers move him around the formation, searching for matchups, and even stunting him at times to try and free him up. Very positive development there.

Herbig had a huge strip-sack that led directly to a Payton Wilson touchdown, which was great to see. Herbig remains quite the pass rusher off the edge. Even Preston Smith got into the action with a fumble recovery of Watt’s strip-sack.

Inside, there were some issues. Elandon Roberts missed a couple of tackles and wasn’t sharp coming downhill against the run. Patrick Queen was targeted time and time again in coverage, where the Bengals had a great deal of success. Queen had nine tackles, but he looked rough in space and really didn’t have any answers in coverage, which was concerning.

Wilson had the scoop and score for the TD, which was pivotal, and finished with three tackles.

Need to see better play from Queen and Roberts next week against Cleveland. Really concerning showing.

DB — C-

A really poor performance from Joey Porter Jr. At least five penalties called on him, a dropped interception that would have ended the game late in the fourth quarter, and just general frustration overall with being unable to be his usual, physical self.

Porter had five tackles and was matched up throughout the game with Tee Higgins as the Steelers didn’t want to let Higgins “goon” it up against other defensive backs. It backfired, though, as Porter was too physical and handsy.

On the other side, Donte Jackson more than held his own in the matchup with Ja’Marr Chase. He had an interception on a tipped pass, setting a career-high in interceptions in a season, and largely played well. But he was slow and late getting into phase on Chase’s touchdown, leading to an easy throw from Burrow.

Cameron Sutton had a tough game. He was beaten by Andrei Iosivas on the Bengals’ final touchdown. He looked slow on the crossing route, which was frustrating. He was also in coverage on the 3rd-and-21 conversion by the Bengals, playing soft zone and not having an answer.

DeShon Elliott had a strong game with a team-high 11 tackles. He had a huge hit in the game, too. Though it didn’t force an incompletion, it showed his physicality. He is a sure tackler and was always around the football. Minkah Fitzpatrick took an awful angle on Chase Brown’s 40-yard run in the first quarter, but outside of that kept a lid on things and turned the Bengals away from the middle of the field time and time again.

Still no splash plays, which has some frustrated.

Special Teams — B-

Great day for Chris Boswell once again. Boswell drilled 3-of-4 field goals, his only miss being blocked. It was disappointing to see the Bengals block a kick, but it happens more and more regularly in the NFL. Boswell came up big though when it mattered most.

Corliss Waitman was called upon to punt just one time and his 38-yarder pinned the Bengals inside the 20-yard line.

The kick coverage was a bit of a concern as Bengals rookie Jermaine Burton produced 29.2 yards per kick return, ripping off a 38-yard return in the game. Have to clean that up down the stretch. Not great in the return game, either. Jaylen Warren had just a 15-yard return and was tackled inside his own 20-yard line while Cordarrelle Patterson had just a 21-yard return.