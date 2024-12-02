‘I Hope So’: Cam Heyward Thinks He’s Playing His Best Football, Credits Teammates For Success

Entering the 2024 season there were quite a few questions surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive end Cameron Heyward, ones that primarily centered on wondering if Heyward was washed up after an injury-filled 2023 season.

The answer to those questions so far this season is an emphatic, defiant “no.”

In fact, Heyward is playing arguably the best football of his career. At age 35, Heyward is back and dominating week after week in the trenches, showing that age is just a number.

Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 44-38 win was more proof of that.

Heyward had five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage that resulted in a Donte Jackson interception, which set a career-high for INTs in a season for the veteran cornerback.

Speaking after the win to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, Heyward wouldn’t answer if he was playing the best ball of his career or not, but he did credit his teammates for putting himself in position to make plays.

“I hope so,” Heyward said when asked by Wyche if he’s playing his best football. “You know, I think it comes down to the work you put in the offseason, staying on top of your body, but also taking a lot of film time. And I can’t say enough about the guys putting me in the right position.”

Steelers DL Cam Heyward had a strong game, although Pittsburgh’s defense got tagged a bit in its 44-38 win over Cincinnati. He stopped through to discuss his team’s lead in the AFC North, the offense getting back to scoring touchdowns and more. pic.twitter.com/lsuoIldPJd — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 1, 2024

There is no real hope about it. Heyward is dominating week after week and is playing great football. If you wanted to make the case for him playing his best football of his distinguished career, you certainly could and would have plenty of talking points to do so.

On the year, Heyward has 42 QB pressures and is on pace to easily surpass the most he’s had in a season, which was 62 in 2017 and 2020. He currently has his best pass rush grade of his career, too, from Pro Football Focus at 90.0. He had a pivotal sack Sunday, using his patented bull rush to knock Bengals LG Cody Ford off balance and run right into Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

It’s not just the work in the passing game that is impressive for Heyward, either. He remains a dominant run defender, one who can’t be moved off the spot. He has 29 run stops on the season and continues to tie up blockers and control the line of scrimmage.

Heyward credited teammates for putting himself in positions to succeed, but often times he’s the one doing that for others. He’s a smart football player who is technically and positionally sound, and it shows up week after week.

After battling through that tough 2023 season that resulted in two surgeries and six games missed, Heyward was able to take care of his body throughout the offseason and prepare himself for a bounce back. He’s seeing all that hard work be rewarded with his play. That has him on pace for another first-team All-Pro accolade, which will only strengthen his case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.