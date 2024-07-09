Cameron Heyward Is ‘Back With A Vengeance’ In 2024, Steelers’ Broadcaster Believes

The 2023 season was a difficult one for Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, who was hampered by an injury that occurred in training camp, became significant early in the season-opener, and ultimately sent him under the knife for surgery and out of the lineup for six weeks.

Once he returned, he wasn’t himself, though he battled tooth and nail to be an impact piece for the Steelers.

Entering the 2024 season, though, there seems to be some doubt regarding Heyward, especially when it comes to a potential contract extension that he wants at the age of 35 leading to his 14th season in the NFL with the only franchise he’s ever known.

For Steelers’ radio analyst and former offensive lineman Craig Wolfley, that doubt is a bit crazy.

Appearing on the Big Blue Kickoff show with host Paul Dottino previewing the season and the matchup between the Steelers and the New York Giants, Wolfley said that Heyward is back with a vengeance in 2024 and is going to show he’s a top 5 defensive lineman once again.

“…Going into his 14th year, Cam Heyward, otherwise known as the Lion King. This guy’s back. He is back with a vengeance,” Wolfley said of Heyward while previewing the Steelers’ defense. “When he’s at the top of his game, even now at 14 years, he’s still a top-five defensive tackle. I don’t care what anybody says. My eyes tell me. I don’t need all the stats.

“You just watch the tape, and you’ll know.”

Heyward should be back with a vengeance and playing with a chip on his shoulder, especially after everything that he’s seen and heard said about him at this point in the offseason.

Once his contract extension ask came out, coupled with the fact that he told the Steelers he was going to skip some Organized Team Activities practices to do what was best for him in the negotiations, the tide of public opinion seemingly turned on Heyward in rather shocking fashion.

After winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2023 and being as dependable and consistent as any player in franchise history over the last six years, there is real doubt there that Heyward can be himself now that he’s healthy.

That’s pretty crazy. But that’s where we are right now in the court of public opinion with Heyward.

With him out of the lineup last season, the Steelers struggled to stop the run, leading to some issues. However, it is worth pointing out that the Steelers went 4-2 without him in the lineup.

Once Cameron Heyward returned though, the Steelers’ defense took a significant jump from a run defense standpoint, even with Heyward not being his usually dominant self. His presence alone was a factor though. He’ll be back for the 2024 season and should be fully healthy following offseason surgery.

If he’s fully healthy and can get back to his usual dominant self, look out. He showed flashes of it in the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, which was rather encouraging.

He believes he can be his usual self, and after observing him during OTAs and minicamp, Wolfley believes Cameron Heyward will be himself again in 2024, proving to be that top 5 player at the position once again.

You can check out Wolfley’s full interview on the Big Blue Kickoff show with Dottino here.