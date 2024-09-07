Cameron Heyward Motivated By Doubt: ‘I Think He Feels Like People In That South Side Facility Have Counted Him Out’

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Cameron Heyward to a three-year, $45 million contract before the regular season begins. His former teammate, Chris Hoke, believes that was “huge” for the Steelers, but perhaps even bigger for Heyward. And that’s because of all the doubt he faces entering this season, including from within the building, Hoke suggests.

“I know he has a chip on his shoulder. I know that people have counted him out,” Hoke told Joe Starkey about Cameron Heyward on 93.7 The Fan on Thursday. “I think he feels like people in that South Side facility have counted him out to a degree. The fans think that it may be not good enough. And Cam’s a competitor.”

The South Side facility is the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, where the Steelers conduct all their practices and meetings. So who exactly is Hoke referring to in the South Side who doubted Heyward? Is he talking about coaches, scouts, front office executives, or perhaps a combination of each.

I think all we need to do is look at Heyward’s contract to see that Hoke is right, though. He had $16 million on the books for 2024, and that remains, so this is essentially a two-year, $29 million extension with no new money guaranteed. While that’s bank for a defensive lineman at his age, it still speaks to the team’s current view of Heyward. And he still draws motivation knowing that his future isn’t yet set in stone and still must earn it.

“He’s a firecracker, man, and this guy’s gonna get on the field. And if anything, he’s gonna make the run game better,” Hoke said of Heyward. “He’s gonna command attention. He’s gonna command double teams. Again, that’s gonna allow Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts and Payton Wilson to run. So if anything, he’s gonna improve there. But I think he’s motivated to get sacks to show that he can still rush the passer.”

Despite all of his praise of Heyward and the defense, Hoke still thinks the Steelers will lose this year. He may well be right, which would mark Mike Tomlin’s first losing season, and thus Heyward’s. While Heyward has never been part of a losing season, however, he also hardly knows what playoff success feels like. He personally has only been on the field for one playoff win in his career. Nevertheless, there is no question of his importance within the building — whenever financials aren’t at stake.

“Cam Heyward right now is the face of the franchise. He’s a team leader, and he’s great in the locker room,” Hoke said. “Guys look up to him. He inspires a lot of people. I think that he will play well this year. I’m hoping he stays healthy. When you get to this age, man, your body starts to break down.”

Hoke saw that happen to Aaron Smith and Brett Keisel during Heyward’s early years in the league. For even the greatest of defensive linemen, it is extremely difficult to play at a high level into your mid-30s. If he is able to stay healthy, Heyward is certainly capable, but the body must be willing. Part of the reason for the lack of guarantees in his contract is the fact he must prove it first.