Cameron Heyward Knows Finishing Career With Steelers ‘Not Set In Stone’ Yet: ‘I’ve Got To Play Like It’

Odds are Cameron Heyward will play his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is just what he always wanted. The only question is how much longer that career lasts. Thanks to his recent deal, he is under contract for the next three years. Despite what it says on the books, however, he knows that the future holds no guarantees—literally.

“That’s all I could ask for, the chance to be a one-helmet guy”, Heyward told reporters yesterday, speaking about his new deal, via the Steelers’ website. “It’s not set in stone. I’ve got to play like it. But that’s the way I’ve always viewed it”.

Heyward signed a new three-year, $45 million contract, essentially a two-year, $29 million extension with a restructure. But the deal includes only the $29 million in new money in 2025-26, and none of it comes guaranteed. The only way he sees those years is if he proves that he is worth it, and that’s how he wants it.

“When I first got here, getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, I couldn’t think about playing for another team. That’s always been a goal of mine”, Heyward said. “I told my mom in the car when I was on my way down here to sign, she was talking about how rare it is. I think it’s me and Cam Jordan left that are able to say that. But, I think it’s really special to try to live that legacy in one place”.

The Steelers drafted Cameron Heyward 31st overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. While there are a few players left from that year, Von Miller is no longer a one-helmet player. Heyward and Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints remain with their original teams.

Heyward made six straight Pro Bowls from 2017 through 2022 before injuries derailed his most recent season. He suffered a groin injury early in training camp, and it only grew more serious in the season opener. By then, he needed surgery, and when he did return to play, he did so through injury.

As one would expect, his health status impacted his performance, particularly in the pass rush. Yet many seem to have the impression that Heyward somehow played poorly last year—he did not. He remained stout against the run, for one thing, but you could clearly tell he wasn’t playing at 100 percent.

Heyward is now as close to 100 percent as one could reasonably expect, but he knows what’s on the line. He stated his own goal of playing for three more years, and if he wants to see those years in Pittsburgh, he needs to earn it with his play on the field. Everybody has an opinion on the matter, but we’re finally at the point where opinions are irrelevant. Put simply, his play over the next several months will determine if he’s on a one-year deal or longer.