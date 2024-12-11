Eagles’ Week 15 Estimated Wednesday Injury Report: Jalen Carter Limited, Seven Veterans Rest

After a close 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles remain home and prepare for a matchup with the cross-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX.

Entering that matchup, the Eagles appear to be in relatively good shape from a health standpoint. Though standout tight end Dallas Goedert landed on Injured Reserve last week, and veteran defensive end Brandon Graham was lost for the season a few weeks ago with a torn triceps, the Eagles are looking good from an injury standpoint entering the matchup with the Steelers, which will be seen by most of the country in the afternoon window.

Outside of Goedert and Graham missing the matchup, things are shaping up well for the Eagles, based on their Wednesday injury report, released just moments ago and is an estimation as the Eagles conducted a walkthrough.

EAGLES’ WEEK 15 ESTIMATED WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OT Lane Johnson (Personal)

OG Landon Dickerson (NIR — Rest)

OG Mekhi Becton (NIR — Rest)

CB Darius Slay (NIR — Rest)

OLB Josh Sweat (NIR — Rest)

WR A.J. Browns (NIR — Rest)

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (NIR — Rest)

S Sydney Brown (knee)

LIMITED

S Reed Blankenship (concussion)

DL Jalen Carter (shoulder)

WR Britan Covey (neck)

CB Cooper DeJean (NIR — Rest)

FULL

LB Nakobe Dean (elbow)

QB Jalen Hurts (left finger)

Last week, both Blankenship and Covey missed the matchup with the Panthers due to their injuries. Still, it’s a good sign that they could return to the field in Week 15 against the Steelers after being estimated as limited participants on Wednesday in the walkthrough. Safety Sydney Brown missed the walkthrough while dealing with a knee injury, which caused him to miss the Panthers’ game.

Outside of some of the banged-up players, veteran OG Mekhi Becton, OG Landon Dickerson, WR AJ Brown, and CB Darius Slay all sat out practice as NIR-Rest designations, which isn’t much of a surprise as the Eagles are on a roll this season and are starting to manage key players down the stretch. OT Lane Johnson also sat out due to personal reasons.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter, one of the most dominant defensive pieces in the league this season, was estimated as a limited participant Wednesday with a shoulder injury. At the same time, rookie corner Cooper DeJean did limited work as the Eagles rested him ahead of the Steelers’ matchup.

It also appears that QB Jalen Hurts is dealing with a finger injury on his non-throwing hand, which could hinder him throughout the week. However, he did practice in full Wednesday while in the midst of some off-field drama with wide receiver A.J. Brown, which has provided the Eagles with an unexpected distraction.