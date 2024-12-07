Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Headed To IR, Will Miss Steelers Game

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. With the Eagles slated to face the Steelers in Week 15, Philadelphia will be down one of their key pass-catchers.

#Eagles standout TE Dallas Goedert is headed to Injured Reserve because of his knee injury, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The plan is for him to be back at full speed heading into the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/GVmTIFTSFb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2024

Dallas Goedert has 38 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns this season. One of those touchdowns came in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, which saw him finish with three receptions for 35 yards and the score.

With Goedert out, Grant Calcaterra will likely start for the Eagles, while C.J. Uzomah and E.J. Jenkins will provide depth. Philadelphia’s offense has weapons galore, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the top two receiver options for QB Jalen Hurts, while RB Saquon Barkley is having a career season in the backfield. Goedert not playing will be one less weapon for the Steelers to worry about, and the Eagles will get a healthy Goedert back in time for the postseason, as he’ll be eligible to return in time for Week 18. Still, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the injury ended his regular season.

Dallas Goedert had already been ruled out for Philadelphia’s Week 14 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, and the Eagles are in the driver’s seat to win the NFC East, so they have the luxury to shut things down with Goedert, especially with their plethora of other weapons. While he’s a piece that the Steelers won’t have to worry about, the Eagles will still be a tough matchup and have an offense that’s among the best in the NFL.

Stopping Barkley will be the key, but Brown and Smith can also pose problems in the passing game, while Hurts can also pose problems for the Steelers with his legs. It will be a big test for Pittsburgh’s defense and a good litmus test to see just how good of a team they are.