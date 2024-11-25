Eagles DE Brandon Graham Out For Season, Will Miss Steelers Game

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a big Sunday night win over the Los Angeles Rams but lost one of the hearts of their locker room in the process. Veteran DE Brandon Graham is out for the season with a torn triceps, Graham told reporters following the Eagles’ 37-20 victory.

He will miss the Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Per reporter James Palmer, Graham said post-game he had been dealing with tendinitis before fully tearing his triceps. He said his kids cried when he called home to deliver the news.

Brandon Graham said he’s been dealing with a triceps issue. tendinitis. He said he called his wife to tell her is he was ok. His kids were crying when they heard the news. pic.twitter.com/MeCQw188qv — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 25, 2024

Graham suffered the injury in the second half of the game. One he was having a big impact in, recording three QB hits, two tackles for a loss, one sack, one pass deflection, and two tackles. His sack was gave him 76.5 for his career, putting him third in franchise history.

Brandon Graham just moved into 3rd place on the Eagles' all-time sacks list (76.5) 😤@brandongraham55 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TDg5bI0NC3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2024

Graham, 36, is one of the oldest defensive players in football and is the Eagles’ version of Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward. Drafted 13th overall in 2010, Graham spent his entire career with Philadelphia. While he’s no longer in the prime of his career, he’s shown incredible staying power and consistency, returning year-after-year in the hopes of chasing another Super Bowl ring.

Like Heyward, Graham joined the NFL’s 200-game club this season. In fact, they achieved the feat in the same week, Week 6, with Graham reaching it first followed by Heyward a few hours later.

Prior to the injury, Graham had told reporters he would likely retire if the Eagles could win the Super Bowl this year but didn’t rule out returning in 2025 if they don’t.

The Eagles’ pass rush was fierce in the win. Rams QB Matthew Stafford was sacked five times and hit seven times overall as Philadelphia leaned on their pass rush and RB Saquon Barkley for a primetime victory. Barkley rushed for 255-yards, including two long touchdowns. Sitting at 9-2, they’ve built up their NFC East advantage over the Washington Commanders, who lost a heartbreaker to the Dallas Cowboys today.

Coming into the game, DE/EDGE Josh Sweat led the Eagles with six sacks. Their defense was getting production from a host of players, eight players recording at least a pair through the team’s first ten days. That list included Graham. Now, they’ll play the rest of the season without him and for him.

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia meet Dec. 15 at 4:25 PM/EST. The game will be in Philadelphia.