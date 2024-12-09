Aqib Talib Believes George Pickens Is A Top Three Receiver: ‘I’m Taking Him Over Everybody’

Today’s NFL seems to be the golden age for receiver play, especially with talents like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Davante Adams putting up dominant displays year after year.

For former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, who appeared on the Up And Adams Show Monday, one name deserves to be mentioned with the likes of those great receivers.

That would be Pittsburgh Steelers third-year receiver George Pickens.

In fact, Talib believes Pickens is a top-three receiver in the NFL right now.

“And this the take of the day. [George] Pickens is soaring. He’s now a top three receiver in our league,” Talib told host Kay Adams, according to video via the show’s Twitter page. “I’m going Ja’Marr [Chase], I’m going Jettas [Justin Jefferson]. Then I’m going Pickens, man. I’m taking him over everybody.

“And I guarded these guys, so I know what it look like. He is now popped his head up in the top three of the league.”

Aqib Talib on one of the reasons why the #Steelers are his SLEEPER team. 😴 "[George] Pickens…he's now a top three receiver in our league…I'm taking him over everybody." 👀 👀@heykayadams @AqibTalib21 @Steelers | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/4UQUsgP1OZ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 9, 2024

When a guy like Talib speaks on WR play, considering he was a very good cornerback himself and knows what greatness at the WR position looks like, you tend to listen.

There’s no denying George Pickens has the talent to be one of the best receivers in football. On the year, Pickens has 55 receptions for 850 yards and three touchdowns with a robust 15.5 yards per reception. He’s emerged as a true No. 1 receiver, carrying a heavy load in the Steelers’ passing game.

He has elite body control and can twist and contort to make all types of plays when the football is in the air, and he has the ability to create after the catch, too.

Pickens is 15th in receiving yards, though he did miss Sunday’s game against the Browns and could miss more time moving forward due to a hamstring injury. He’s also 15th in yards per reception among all qualified receivers.

He’s having a strong season as the true No. 1 for Pittsburgh and has taken his game to another level with Russell Wilson under center. There’s no denying any of that. But top three in the NFL seems like a bit of a stretch. That said, it’s great to hear that type of praise for Pickens, especially with all of the negativity that continues to surround him due to his own actions after making big plays.