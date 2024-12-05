Four Steelers Among NFL’s Best In ESPN’s 102 Different Skills

Not only do the Pittsburgh Steelers have some of the best players at their respective positions in the NFL, they now also have some of the best players in the league when it comes to specific skills, too.

Based on ESPN’s top 102 skills that was pieced together by former NFL safety Matt Bowen, the Steelers saw four players highlighted with a top skill out of the 102 compiled. Bowen picked out 102 different traits and named the best of the best in each spot based on what he’s seen on tape this season and the underlying numbers.

Within those 102 skills, the Steelers saw running back Najee Harris, wide receiver George Pickens, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker T.J. Watt highlighted by Bowen.

For Harris, his ability to hold onto the football landed him on ESPN’s top 102 different skills. Harris was named as having the best ball security as a ball carrier.

“A volume grinder, Harris has logged 207 carries, the fifth most in the league. And he has yet to fumble as a runner. Over a four-year career, he has only four fumbles (two loss),” Bowen writes.

Not only does Harris not lose the football, he’s also as durable as they come. Harris hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career and continues to be a workhorse for the Black and Gold. He’s proving that once again this season, even while battling through some sort of ailment thanks to a Thanksgiving-Day dish.

Harris does have one fumble on the year though. Pro Football Reference, Pro Football Focus and even ESPN didn’t charge him with a fumble against the Browns on a play he clearly fumbled on but did credit quarterback Russell Wilson with a recovery.

Here’s that fumble.

Again, he wasn’t charged with an official fumble, which is incredibly strange. So his numbers still look great there.

Outside of that playm though, Harris just doesn’t put the ball on the ground. He has just five fumbles in his career across 1,263 touches and counting. That’s outstanding.

Along with Harris, mercurial wide receiver George Pickens was also highlighted by Bowen as the receiver with the best body control. That checks out as it was a great trait for Pickens coming out of Georgia and continues to show up today time and time again on tape.

“A vertical threat with red zone upside, Pickens has rare body control at the point of attack. This allows him to adjust and track the ball. Pickens has a league-high 13 receptions on throws of 20 or more air yards,” Bowen writes.

The body control paired with Pickens’ hands makes for a deadly combination. The way he’s able to contort and adjust to throws in the air truly is jaw-dropping. His body control after the catch is impressive, too, with the way he’s able to avoid tackles and jump and spin to create additional yardage.

He’s a special player in that regard.

There’s a lot that T.J. Watt does incredibly well. That’s no secret.

But there are specific things within his game that have put him on track for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of those things is his hand usage. Watt was named by Bowen as the pass rusher with the best hand usage, which is something he’s earned praise for in the past, including from former NFL DE Chris Long.

“Watt has 9.5 sacks, and he is well-schooled as a pass rusher when he gets on the edge of offensive tackles. He can rake down, rip through the hip and create a flat path to the quarterback,” Bowen writes.

The hand usage and ability to win consistently as a technical pass rusher are what sets Watt apart.

A lot of his sacks occur due to his hand usage, which helps him stay clean and turn the corner. That hand usage also translates to his ability to punch the football free, whether it’s from a running back or stripping the quarterback as he’s sacking him. Watt showed that last Sunday with his strip-sack against Joe Burrow.

He’s a master at it. There is nobody better than Watt at getting the ball out defensively. In fact, Bowen also named Watt the best fumble forcer in the NFL.

“Watt is always looking to strip the ball when he gets to the quarterback. His five forced fumbles are the most in the league, and he has a total of 15 over his past four seasons,” Bowen writes.

It goes without saying with Watt. He makes impact plays by knocking the football out time and time again. He’s very much like former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman in that way with the Peanut Punch. Call it the Watt Wrecker, or something catchy like that.

Finally, Bowen highlighted Steelers DE Cameron Heyward for being the best defensive lineman at swatting passes at the line of scrimmage.

“Heyward’s ability to create an interior push has resulted in six sacks and 21 pressures. But Heyward has also put himself in a position to clog passing lanes, batting down five throws, tied for the most in the league with teammate Keeanu Benton,” Bowen writes.

Heyward actually has eight passes defensed, with all eight coming since Week 7. He had two passes batted each two games in a row against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. He’s been a master of it throughout his career, with 55 passes defensed and counting

He had a tipped pass last Sunday against the Bengals, which led directly to a Donte Jackson interception. His eight passes defensed are three more than the next closest defensive lineman. Nobody does it better.

So, there you go. It’s a bit of a wonky exercise, but it’s clear to Bowen that the Steelers have some great players who are the league’s best at very specific skill sets. Maybe that’s played a part in the Steelers getting to 9-3 on the season. Or maybe not.