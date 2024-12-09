Tedy Bruschi: George Pickens A ‘Loose Cannon’ Who Will Cost Steelers In A Big Spot

Though he didn’t play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury, there are still quite a few questions and criticism surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and his mental and emotional stability.

Pickens has had quite a few issues on the field this season from a selfishness standpoint. He got fined for an explicit message on his eye black in Week 5, had a post-Hail Mary scuffle in the Steelers’ Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and then got unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting penalties in the Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, leading to separate fines from the NFL

He’s shown some growth and maturity on the year, but at times he takes a significant step back from that emotional standpoint, which showed its ugly head in Week 13 against the Bengals, leading to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stating after the win that Pickens needs to grow up in a hurry.

For former NFL linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi, that message from Tomlin was very telling.

“What that does to veteran players is that when I hear a message from my head coach that’s so strong and, and so valuable to all players, it’s like, ‘Alright, my leadership is gonna be there. All we’re gonna do is complement each other.’ Instead of Russell [Wilson] and [Mike] Tomlin sort of tag teaming on Pickens because — let’s be honest, this is a loose cannon at wide receiver. This is someone that decides when they play hard,” Bruschi said on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, according to video via ESPN’s Twitter page. “This is someone that has penalties that can sometimes hurt the team, based on emotions. Now Tomlin and Wilson and that offense, this can hold you back.

“This is a problem that I foresee if you’re in critical situations like [Sunday], alright, and where there’s a lot of trash talking going on and you’ve got an emotionally unstable kid out there that all of a sudden there’s a 15-yard penalty and people are worrying about getting his mind right.”

Pickens certainly profiles as an emotionally unstable player, one who allows others to get under his skin, which then leads to reactions.

He also has some strange explanations for things, like stating to reporters that officials got the call wrong on his unsportsmanlike penalty for a gun reference, of which he said he was signaling first down. The Week 13 penalties, and then his explanation, were additional examples of some of the headaches that Pickens can create. Correcting them, or even taking steps in the right direction in an effort to try and address the issue, is all on him.

There is no denying Pickens’ physical traits. He’s a freak athlete with impressive body control and high-end hands for the position. He gets open with the best of them and can win in contested-catch situations as well. There’s not much he can’t do at the position.

Where he holds himself back is between the ears from an emotional standpoint. It’s something he has to harness, and it’s all on him. The Steelers have done all they can to try and corral him and keep him in check. Tomlin’s message of him needing to grow up sounded a lot like a coach who was at his wits end with Pickens’ issues.

It’s all on Pickens now to rein it in and stay focused on the bigger picture, which is winning games and competing for a Super Bowl rather than talking trash to opponents or celebrating after big plays. He is a loose cannon, but he’s still young and has a chance to get it together.

If not, it could really cost the Steelers in a big spot. And that would be very unfortunate.