Alex Highsmith Won’t Play Against Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith won’t play in Sunday’s Week 13 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Officially, he’s one of the team’s five inactives for today’s game. It comes as little surprise after he was listed as doubtful entering the weekend due to an ankle injury suffered late in Week 10’s win over the Washington Commanders.

Highsmith returned to practice on Thanksgiving for the first time since his injury but was always a longshot to suit up. He got in limited sessions during the Steelers’ final two days of practice but has yet to practice in full.

With Highsmith out of the lineup, second-year EDGE Nick Herbig will get the start. Despite dealing with his own injuries, he’s been effective while in the lineup. Across seven games, Herbig has 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Preston Smith will rotate in behind him and T.J. Watt. Jeremiah Moon will serve as the Steelers’ No. 4 outside linebacker, primarily playing on special teams. Over the past two games, he’s logged only five total defensive snaps while seeing 31 on special teams.

Pittsburg will look to increase its pass rush after underperforming throughout much of the season. The Steelers have only 25 sacks through 11 games and are on pace for their fewest in a season since 2016. It would be their fewest per game since 2014 when they finished with just 33.

In the six games Alex Highsmith has played in this season, he’s recorded 19 tackles, 10 QB hits, three sacks, and one pass deflection. He’s also missed time this year due to a groin injury originally suffered in training camp he aggravated in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Alex Highsmith won’t play today, there’s a good chance he can return for Week 14’s game against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers will have an opportunity for quick revenge after falling to the Browns 24-19 in Week 12.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati kickoff at 1 PM/EST.