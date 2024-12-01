Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for their Week 13 Sunday afternoon road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As expected, one player from the visiting team will miss the Sunday afternoon contest in Cincinnati due to injury.

After being officially listed as doubtful for the Sunday afternoon game on the Friday injury report, OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) is inactive for the Steelers ahead of the Week 13 road game. Highsmith, injured during the Week 10 Sunday afternoon road game, will be sidelined for the sixth time this season. He was only able to practice on a limited basis this past week, and the hope is that maybe he can return to practice next week as a full participant and ultimately play next Sunday.

The Steelers’ Week 13 list of inactive players also technically includes four healthy scratches, with one of those players serving as the team’s emergency quarterback against the Bengals. That includes quarterback Kyle Allen, G Max Scharping, RB Jonathan Ward, and WR Scotty Miller. Allen will be the emergency third quarterback, so he will be in uniform on Sunday afternoon.

Ward, who was signed off the team’s practice squad a few weeks ago, is inactive for a third consecutive game. Scharping has already been active for several games this season as a healthy player, and this makes the third contest for which Miller has been a healthy scratch.

As expected, DT Keeanu Benton (hip) and S Damontae Kazee (illness) are both active for the Sunday afternoon game despite both players dealing with minor issues this past week. Neither were given game status designations on the Friday injury report. The Steelers did not make any elevations from their practice squad on Saturday afternoon, so the team only needs five inactive players for the Sunday afternoon game against the Bengals.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

OLB Alex Highsmith

WR Scotty Miller

G Max Scharping

RB Jonathan Ward

Bengals’ Inactive Players

WR Charlie Jones

WR Trenton Irwin

LB Logan Wilson

TE Tanner McLachlan

DT Sheldon Rankins