Depot After Dark: Coaches And General Managers Together, Humphrey Likes Steelers Uniforms, Rogers Reminisces

COACHES AND GENERAL MANAGERS TOGETHER

The NFL’s biggest decision-makers are at the owners’ meeting this week. For the Steelers, that’s Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, and Art Rooney II. All three men have talked to the media, revealing some key information. However, it looks like they’re having some fun, too.

FOX insider Jay Glazer is apparently at the owners’ meeting, posting a video to his Twitter showing many NFL head coaches and general managers spending time together. Tomlin is not hard to miss in the video. His voice can be heard throughout, and it seems like he’s having fun seeing some familiar faces. That includes San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch, who Tomlin coached once upon a time.

#nflownersmeeting pic.twitter.com/348MwOXkga — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 1, 2025

HUMPHREY LIKES STEELERS’ UNIFORMS

The Baltimore Ravens are arguably the Steelers’ greatest rivals. The two teams have had some classic matchups over the years, usually playing each other very hard. Despite all of that, Ravens’ corner Marlon Humphrey seems to have some love for certain Steelers uniforms.

On his Twitter, Humphrey stated that he believes the Steelers’ bumblebee jerseys are the best throwback uniforms ever. That might be a controversial opinion. The Steelers brought those uniforms back in the 2010s, and some people loved them, but others hated them. It sounds like Humphrey is a fan, though.

If we being honest. Don’t judge me please…. But the Steelers jail uniforms the hardest throwback of all time. Close second Denver Broncos. — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 1, 2025

ROGERS REMINISCES

The Steelers had some great teams in the 2010s. They put together some of their best offenses, thanks in part to players like Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown. Unfortunately, they couldn’t reach the Super Bowl. Eli Rogers, a wide receiver for the Steelers from 2015 to 2018, recently reflected on how they failed during one of those years.

Rogers took to Twitter and stated that he happened to catch a rerun of the Steelers’ game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. That was the game where Roethlisberger executed a perfect fake spike to Brown, but the Steelers still lost. Rogers seems to believe the Steelers should’ve won a championship that year, and they got close. They fell just short, losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.