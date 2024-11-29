Steelers’ Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their AFC North contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the team, CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and NT Montravius Adams (knee) were ruled out for this Sunday’s game. EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle) is doubtful. All three were limited in practice Friday.

Every other Steeler is without game status and expected to be healthy enough to play. That includes S Damontae Kazee (illness) and NT Keeanu Benton (hip), who didn’t practice and were limited, respectively, yesterday. Both fully practiced Friday.

Steelers’ Friday Injury Report

DNP

None

Limited

NT Montravius Adams (knee – out)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle – doubtful)

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring – out)

Full

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest – no game status)

DT Cam Heyward (rest – no game status)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest – no game status)

NT Keeanu Benton (hip – no game status)

S Damontae Kazee (illness – no game status)

Highsmith suffered his ankle injury late in the Steelers’ Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders, missing the team’s last two games. He didn’t participate Wednesday before getting in a limited session Thursday. Likely to miss his third consecutive game, Nick Herbig will start while Preston Smith rotates in behind him. Jeremiah Moon will serve as the No. 4 outside linebacker, seeing most of his time on special teams.

Trice and Adams will remain on injured reserve for at least another week. Trice’s 21-day window to be activated closes next Thursday. If he’s not brought to the 53-man roster by then, he’ll spend the rest of the season on IR. Adams just had his window opened Wednesday and has additional time to get fully healthy. After both practiced fully Wednesday, they were limited during Thursday and Friday’s sessions.

DB Cam Sutton will continue to serve as the team’s dime backer while Dean Lowry will get reps at backup nose tackle behind Benton. Kazee will also work in dime packages while Benton will get the nod in the middle.

After receiving rest during earlier portions of the week, Cam Heyward, Isaac Seumalo, and Larry Ogunjobi will all start this weekend.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.