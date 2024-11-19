Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (November 18)

Mike Tomlin has his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

For the full press conference, visit the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

Before we get into tidbits, here is everything we have written so far from the press conference:

QUICKLY TURNING ATTENTION TO CLEVELAND

With the Steelers on a short week, there isn’t much time to dwell on the team’s 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Despite usually breaking down the prior performance to open his weekly press conference, Mike Tomlin admitted that he hadn’t “watched a snap” of the team’s win over Baltimore as they turn the page for Thursday Night’s matchup with the Browns.

“Under normal circumstances, I start with the analysis of the video of our last performance. But to be completely transparent with you, man, I have not watched a snap of it. On a short week, man, our attention needs to turn to Cleveland.”

Preparation is jammed into a short window, with just three days before gameday, and the Steelers need to move on quickly to prepare for another divisional contest, this one on the road, on Thursday Night.

PROBABLE MYLES GARRETT MAKES AN IMPACT

There’s no love lost between the Steelers and OLB Myles Garrett, but there’s no denying that the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is one of the league’s best pass rushers. In obvious passing downs, the Steelers need to account for Garrett, as Tomlin said it’s “not possible, it’s probable” that he’ll be able to come through and make a play.

“You get in one-dimensional moments, man, you better be real solid there. It’s not possible that he’s gonna impact the game. It’s probable in those circumstances.”

This season, Garrett has 23 total tackles and seven sacks, three of which came in Cleveland’s Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Garrett has been productive against the Steelers in the past, with nine sacks in 12 games in his career against them, and slowing him down will be important to get going against Cleveland.

JOEY PORTER JR. HAS ‘UNSHAKEABLE’ CONFIDENCE

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. had one of his best outings of the season in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, not allowing a catch and helping the Steelers limit Lamar Jackson. It came a week after a performance where Porter had three penalties against the Washington Commanders. Tomlin said that while he wouldn’t say the Washington game was a “rough outing,” Porter’s ability to bounce back showed his confidence is “unshakeable.”

“I don’t even necessarily describe Washington as a rough outing, to be quite honest with you. He’s aggressive and aggressive in play and always has been. His confidence is unshakeable. He’s a good player, and it showed yesterday.”

Porter has emerged as a true No. 1 cornerback for the Steelers. If he can continue to play the way he did yesterday and take away other teams’ top options, Pittsburgh’s defense will continue to thrive throughout the season.