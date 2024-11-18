‘The Turnovers Will Come:’ Mike Tomlin Says Minkah Fitzpatrick Is Doing A ‘Great Job’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers first acquired S Minkah Fitzpatrick, it seemed as if he couldn’t go one week without making a splash play. However, Fitzpatrick has yet to force a turnover this season after failing to force any last season. But despite the lack of recent splash plays, head coach Mike Tomlin is happy with how Fitzpatrick has played.

“He’s doing a great job, to be quite honest with you. I think the turnovers will come. I think often times, when you play on the back end, you’re defined by takeaways just like when you play upfront you’re defined by sacks, but it’s not always the storyteller. But those of us that are in this business, we realize to a degree that you’re measured by it. And so, he’ll keep working, but I’m not displeased by anything that he’s doing,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Tomlin added that the Steelers are asking Fitzpatrick to do a lot of things, as they always do, and he thinks the return of Cameron Sutton will allow the Steelers to move Fitzpatrick around even more thanks to Sutton’s versatility.

One reason why Fitzpatrick hasn’t been the turnover machine he has been for most of his Steelers’ tenure is simply a lack of opportunity. At this point, he’s a known commodity, and quarterbacks aren’t going to test him by throwing the ball in his direction. If the ball isn’t coming his way, he’s not going to be able to make a play on it. That’s an advantage for the Steelers in and of itself, as Fitzpatrick’s presence alone can help take away portions of the field for the offense.

Last season, Fitzpatrick played in the slot and the box more than he ever had in his Steelers tenure, which also limited his opportunities. But the acquisition of DeShon Elliott has allowed him to play more of his natural deep safety role. While that hasn’t led to turnovers this season, Pittsburgh’s pass defense remains stout, and Fitzpatrick has been playing his role and doing what the Steelers have asked of him.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Fitzpatrick come up with a splash play or two by the end of the season. It’s only a matter of time before someone as dynamic as him makes a play, but he can’t really be faulted for the lack of them at this point. As he said last week, he can’t force quarterbacks to throw the ball his way, but if they do, the chances are high that he’ll be able to make a play.