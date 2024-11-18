‘I Just Wish Russ Hadn’t Have Thrown It’: Mike Tomlin Blunt About Wilson’s Red-Zone INT

In low-scoring games in which points are at a premium, teams cannot afford to make mistakes when in scoring position.

Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers made that killer mistake Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Though it didn’t come back to haunt them in the end, the interception that quarterback Russell Wilson threw in the end zone to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey on an ill-advised decision, kept points off the board for the Steelers in what, at the time, was a 15-10 game.

“I just wish Russ hadn’t’ have thrown it,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said to reporters Monday when asked about the play that resulted in a turnover in the end zone on 3rd and goal.

It’s a throw that Wilson shouldn’t have made, period. He knows that. Everyone knows that.

It was rather puzzling to see him throw that one up for grabs, considering in every other instance like that the veteran would throw the ball out of bounds and let the drive end in points. For some reason in that instance, Wilson threw it up for tight end Darnell Washington, who never made a play on the ball, and Humphrey came down with the interception.

Take a look.

The quick passing game simply wasn’t working throughout the day for the Steelers, so it wasn’t much of a surprise to see the quick passing game not win in that spot on 3rd and goal in the fourth quarter.

As you can see, nothing is open, and once Wilson goes into scramble mode, nobody really moves all that well to try and create space. Wilson tries to play hero in the moment and toss one up to the big, 6-foot-7 tight end, but he never makes a play on the ball.

What looked like a promising drive ended in disaster for the Steelers, and even gave us a great clip of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on the sideline.

The was the reaction of all Steeler Nation in the moment, too. Even Wilson wasn’t happy with this decision in that moment.

“I was trying to throw an alley-oop to big boy up there. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us,” Wilson said during his postgame press conference on the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “That can’t happen, just trying to give him a chance, but unfortunately they made the play. But I have confidence in him.”

Wilson can have all the confidence in the world in Washington, but in that moment he has to know the situation and the score. That drive has to end in a kick with Chris Boswell because points were at a premium.

Fortunately, the Steelers’ defense stood tall on the ensuing Ravens’ drive. Rookie linebacker Payton Wilson picked off Lamar Jackson on a spectacular play, giving the Steelers the football back, which led to a field goal and an 18-10 lead. Who knows how the end of the game might have been different if Wilson doesn’t throw that interception and the Steelers get points there.