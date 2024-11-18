Film Room: Payton Wilson’s INT Was Amazing

Payton Wilson’s first NFL interception won’t be one anyone will forget. Even though Pittsburgh has cut his snaps in recent weeks, preferring to play Elandon Roberts on run downs, Wilson made one of the biggest plays to topple the Baltimore Ravens. Even bigger coming off QB Russell Wilson’s pick that felt like a turning point in the Ravens’ favor.

Wilson ran with Baltimore Ravens RB Justice Hill on a wheel/rail route and took the ball away on the way down for the pick. But to understand the play is to understand the matchup, the film, and the end-zone angle.

It’s something I should’ve made heavier note of in my scouting report, but we noted that Hill was the Ravens’ pass-down back. Derrick Henry shouldered most of the load but when Baltimore needed to throw, Hill was its guy. Often involved in the screen game, he could also be used on designed routes.

Which was the case on Payton Wilson’s interception. Baltimore is running a curl/wheel combination. Aligned 3×1 pre-snap, Hill is aligned to the boundary. The X-receiver No. 7 Rashod Bateman is running a curl/pivot route to hold the corner. Hill runs the wheel/rail out, out and down the left sideline.

It’s designed to beat man coverage, and the Ravens get the right look from the Steelers. They’re rushing five, blitzing LB Patrick Queen, and playing Cover 1 behind. Man-free where everyone has their guy except for the free safety in the middle of the field.

Wilson runs under Bateman on the curl, putting him trailing and in a tough spot behind Hill. But he’s able to recover and finish the play at the catch point.

Here’s a look from the end zone view.

That’s a tough play. Not just at the end but to even be in a position to fight for the ball. Wilson’s athleticism and ability to make plays in space shined through here, and he continues to look as advertised when he’s not playing downhill in the box.

Watch the finish. Wilson jams his arm between Hill’s arms, allowing him to separate Hill’s hands and take the ball. That is high-level cornerback type of stuff.

Film study is key here, too. This is a concept Baltimore runs. In Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, they ran the exact same concept to that side. 3×1 with Hill to the boundary. No. 1 runs a pivot/curl, Hill gets vertical on the wheel, and Baltimore connects for 24 yards down to the Broncos’ 10. Here, the linebacker couldn’t recover and make the play.

In fact, Wilson saw the concept earlier in the game. Out of the same 3×1 formation, the Ravens ran the same scheme in the first half. Wilson went over the pick, colliding a bit with Joey Porter Jr., and Jackson went elsewhere to hit Zay Flowers underneath for a long catch and run. Top of the screen on this play.

They even went back to the concept the first play of their ensuing drive after Wilson’s pick. Pittsburgh covered it well, and DL Cam Heyward batted the ball down at the line.

Ideally, you defend this by going over the curl instead of under. But it’s tough to judge and adjust in the moment, and I think Wilson went under the second time because he didn’t want to run into Porter again. Wilson did a great job being able to recover and not look back for the ball at any point. That would’ve slowed him down. He ran through the ball and by the end of the play, came away with it for a game-changing interception.