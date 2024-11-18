‘He’s Doing A Great Job:’ Despite Catch-less Performance, Steelers Like Where Mike Williams Is Headed

Wide receiver Mike Williams’ encore performance was less exciting than his debut. But that isn’t discouraging Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers from using and counting on him going forward. After a 25-snap, zero-catch day against the Baltimore Ravens, Tomlin has high hopes for Williams going forward.

“I like his work,” Tomlin told reporters via the Steelers’ YouTube channel Monday. “How we feel about his progress is not always reflected in statistics. We’ll keep working. He’s doing a great job fitting in. We are doing a good job of getting to know him. I like the trajectory of it.”

Williams’ snap count lagged behind Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson despite them offering nothing in the passing game in the Steelers’ 18-16 win over the Ravens. Austin and Jefferson combined for three targets and one reception for minus-one yard. Austin had the only reception, an RPO that was quickly stopped behind the line by Baltimore.

While Mike Williams’ playing time took a jump from Week 10 when he logged only nine snaps (and played more because of Austin’s in-game injury), his production didn’t do the same. That may be disappointing, but it shouldn’t be surprising. Williams isn’t expected to be a high-volume receiver in the Steelers’ offense. His job is to do what he did against Washington. Make his downfield opportunities count.

On a day where it appeared the Ravens were taking away vertical throws and got consistent pressure on QB Russell Wilson, there were few chances for Williams to succeed. It’s important to remember he was acquired less than two weeks ago, and immediate returns aren’t always there. He was added not just for Week 11 but for Week 17, 18, and the postseason.

Like every other receiver in this offense not named George Pickens, production will come and go. Perhaps on a short week where players are recovering from Sunday’s game, Williams will be leaned on more and pick up additional snaps. He’ll face a Cleveland Browns defense that is struggling to get stops and prone to allowing big plays, including a 71-yard touchdown Sunday in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Tomlin, however, didn’t commit to how Williams will be used Thursday night.

“We’ll see man. It just really is week-to-week and from a matchup perspective of how we put our plan together.”