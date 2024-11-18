Injury Update: Keeanu Benton’s Injury ‘Non-Issue,’ Alex Highsmith Likely To Miss Browns Game

During his weekly press conference held Monday because of the team’s quick turnaround to Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury update on the other side of his team’s Sunday win over the Baltimore Ravens. Per Tomlin, EDGE Alex Highsmith is likely to miss Thursday’s game, though Tomlin admitted he had yet to check in on his status. Still, he called him more likely to be “out than in” for Week 12. More positively, Tomlin noted NT Keeanu Benton’s injury is believed to be a “non-issue” and he seems poised to play Thursday night.

“Benton went down in-game but that appears to be a non-issue from yesterday,” Tomlin told reporters via the team’s YouTube Channel. “All the guys who sustained something in-game doesn’t appear to be an issue moving forward.”

Additionally, Tomlin says he likes the “trajectory” of guys like TE MyCole Pruitt while he mentioned CB Cory Trice Jr. as someone who could play against Cleveland.

“He had a good week’s work and may be available to us,” Tomlin said of Trice. “We’ll see where that leads us as well.”

Benton suffered an injury in the second half and did not return. Immediately following the Ravens game, Tomlin indicated he would need “further evaluation.” CB Joey Porter Jr. suffered a shin contusion and missed a few snaps but was able to finish the game in a bounce-back performance after taking his lumps against the Washington Commanders. Tomlin didn’t mention Porter’s name during his initial injury review and his statement regarding yesterday’s in-game injuries not being considered serious suggests he’ll play against the Browns.

Pruitt missed Sunday’s game due to a knee injury that’s plagued him throughout the year. Trice went down with a hamstring injury early in Week 3. The Steelers designated him to return last Thursday and though he practiced in full the final two days, the team ruled him out Saturday. James Pierre continues to serve as the team’s No. 3 outside corner while Cam Sutton has taken over Trice’s dime duty.

Because of the short week, the Steelers will release their first injury report later today. They’ll release reports on Tuesday and a final one Wednesday. Any roster moves the team makes for the Browns’ game must occur by 4 PM/EST Thursday.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland will kick off Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST.