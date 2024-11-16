‘He Can Go Off At Any Time:’ Mike Tomlin Compares Derrick Henry To A ‘Bomb’

The Baltimore Ravens always present a unique challenge to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but this year’s matchup has a few new wrinkles. Running back Derrick Henry might be the biggest addition on both sides. With the Ravens, he’s looked like a new man. Henry has made the Ravens’ rushing attack absolutely lethal and stopping him isn’t going to be easy. Mike Tomlin knows Henry only needs one play to take off.

“He doesn’t need an endorsement from me,” Tomlin said Saturday during The Mike Tomlin Show. “He’s got tape to verify that. He’s been plus 80 a couple of times already this year.

“And for us, it’s not only about managing the wear and tear of the attrition component of dealing with him, because obviously he’s a big man and he can wear you down over the course of the game, but there’s also a bomb component in that he can go off at any time for big chunks of real estate.”

Tomlin is correct that a defense hasn’t stopped Henry until the clock hits zero. He is a massive man, but he’s also incredibly athletic. Henry can hit a homerun at any time. He’s broken off a run of 80 yards or more in multiple games this year.

The Ravens aren’t afraid to keep feeding Henry either. At this moment, he’s leading the NFL in carries. That’s helped him also second in total rushing yards and first in rushing touchdowns. Henry has fit like a glove with the Ravens.

Thankfully, the Steelers have a good history playing against Henry. In two games as a starter against the Steelers, Henry has had 37 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He’s had single games this year with better stat lines than that.

That’s no reason to feel confident, but it does show Henry hasn’t easily bulldozed the Steelers in the past. Maybe that will translate to this game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson might make it tougher for the Steelers to key in on Henry though.

Jackson is cruising towards winning his third MVP award. He’s dynamic as a runner, but he’s also been elite as a passer. If the Steelers get too concerned with Henry, they may find Jackson launching the ball deep over their heads.

That’s what makes the Ravens’ offense so dangerous. Henry can go off at any time, but so can Jackson. The Steelers are going to need to stay cool under pressure this week. In order to defuse the Ravens’ offense, they’re going to need to play four quarters of complete football. If Henry or Jackson does explode though, they can’t let that define them. Stopping those two is much easier said than done.