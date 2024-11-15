Scouting Report: Ravens’ Offense As Potent As Ever

As we’ve been doing for many years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual player standpoint. Like last year, Josh Carney and I will cover the opposing team’s offense. I will focus on the scheme, Josh on the players.

Today, our scouting report on the Baltimore Ravens’ offense.

Alex’s Scheme Report

Ravens’ Run Game

It’s still the bread and butter of Baltimore. If anything, it’s only stronger this year with the addition of RB Derrick Henry. On the season, the Ravens are second in the NFL in rush attempts with 319 of them. They’re first in just about everything else. First in rushing yards per game at over 182. Their 1,826 yards are 250 more than second place. Their 5.7 YPC is a half-yard higher than second place. Only their touchdowns miss the top spot, but still fifth-most with 14. They haven’t had their bye,so there is more volume, but still, it’s an impressive run game. Only caution is the 15 fumbles they’ve had as an offense.

It’s worth noting the Ravens are running in part because they’re leading, but even removing some game circumstance noise, they still run a lot. They do actually pass more than run in the first three quarters by a narrow margin, 218 to 210, but their rushes are tied for third in the NFL. In the fourth quarter, their 96 runs are second-most only behind, funny enough, the Steelers’ 104.

Henry has been the NFL’s most productive back and either the best or second-best runner in the league depending on how you rank Saquon Barkley. Henry leads the league in attempts (184), yards (1,120), yards per carry (6.1), and touchdowns (12). He’s on pace to rush for 1,904 yards. If he finishes there, it’ll be the 10th-most yards in single-season history and the most by a running back since…himself when Henry rushed for over 2,000 in 2020. His YPC would be tied for fourth-best of all-time of a running back with 175-plus carries and best since Jamaal Charles in 2010.

Henry has a 54.9-percent run success rate, seventh in the NFL. Point is, Henry is very good.

Jackson has 91 rushing attempts this season and is averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He has 40-plus rushing yards in eight of his 10 games this year. WR Zay Flowers has six rushes this year. Five of them have come on 1st and 10 between the Ravens’ 30 and 44 yard-line so those are the moments they like to get him involved in the run game. Justice Hill serves as their third down back.

As a team, Baltimore has 49 runs of 10-plus yards this season. That’s tied first in the NFL entering Week 11 with the underrated Arizona Cardinals. Henry is responsible for 22 of them, third in the league behind Barkley and James Conner.

Ok, looking at scheme. A wider and more perimeter run game than you might expect. A lot of outside zone and toss game with multiple pullers on the latter. Now, it’s run out of a lot of heavy personnel including still using a fullback like Patrick Ricard, who will align in the backfield or on the line like a tight end. Cut-up of the toss game and some variations. They also will run into the boundary in their toss and outside zone game quite a bit, though these examples are mostly to the field.

Jackson is still part of the run game using quarterback sweep, especially out of pistol. In short-yardage situations, they’ll dial up read options on 3rd and 1. Easy way to block the backside defender and freeze the defense enough to move the sticks.

Some other offensive stats. They’re the No. 1 scoring offense this season averaging 31.8 points per game. They’re red hot lately, putting up 30-plus in six of their last seven games. They have scored exactly 41 points in three games this season. They’re averaging an incredible 440.2 yards per game, easily the most in the NFL. Second place has just 412.4. If that number holds, it’ll be the most yards per game by an offense since the 2013 Denver Broncos who averaged 457.3 yards per game.

Situationally, they’re great, as you’d expect. The fourth-best third down offense (47.2-percent) and the No. 1 red zone offense (76.7-percent). They take care of the ball, turning it over just six times in 10 games. They have a plus-4 turnover differential on the season.

Ravens’ Pass Game

Lamar Jackson is still at the helm and potentially having his best season ever. A better passing year than 2023, an MVP season, and he’s on track for his third in 2024. His 69.1-percent completion rate is a career-best while his 24 passing scores tie what he did all of last season. His 9.85 ANY/A is easily the NFL’s best and would be historically good. If he even stays above 9.5, he’ll be one of two quarterbacks to ever achieve it (minimum 200 pass attempts) joining Peyton Manning in 2004. If Jackson can stay above 9.8, he’ll have the NFL record.

He’s also only thrown a pair of interceptions and none his last four games (112 attempts). Only the Los Angeles Chargers have fewer. He’s also been sacked just 13 times this year, the Ravens with the second-fewest sacks on the year.

Zay Flowers is his top receiver. He’s posting a 50/688/3 line on the year. He has four 110-plus yard games this year. That’s the most in the NFL. After a quiet start, TE Mark Andrews has come on strong and has a 30/357/5 line this year. He had just six receptions over his first four games but 17 in his last four, including all five of his scores coming in the last five games. Conversely, TE Isaiah Likely has cooled off. He had 13 receptions his first four games but only eight over his last four and nothing like his season-opening dominance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Schematically, a good blend of horizontal spacing and vertical spacing. Lots of benders and overs to deal with, especially off play-action on 1st and 10 (often first play of the drive).

Here’s their spacing concepts underneath.

And they love the Jon Gruden-favorite, Spyder 2 Y Banana. These come on 1st and 10.

RB Justice Hill is a big part of their screen game on second and third down. It’s often run to the boundary.

In two-minute drills, they will run vertical concepts with underneath flat routes for quick completions to get out of bounds. Alert Flowers being used on fast motion across the field to get upfield and have a full head of speed.

Josh’s Individual Report

It’s Ravens week, Steelers fans!

A big-time AFC North battle in Week 11 is on tap Sunday on the North Shore at Acrisure Stadium featuring the red-hot Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are the talk of the NFL in the midst of their four-game winning streak.

What Baltimore’s offense is doing at the moment though…hoo boy.

This is arguably the best offense in football, led by the likely NFL MVP (for a third time) in quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has combined with future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry to form a two-headed monster for Baltimore that defenses largely have no clue how to slow down.

Jackson is playing at an otherworldly level at the moment. He’s playing exceptional football as a passer and has three perfect passer rating games on the season to date.

He’s really taken off as a passer the last two seasons under coordinator Todd Monken, but it’s his work within the pocket this season that has really elevated him. He has a great feel for route concepts, sees the field clearly and is making some great throws into tight windows and manipulating defenders with his eyes to create passing lanes.

Look at this rep against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. Heck of a job to move the safety with his eyes in the middle of the field and create a window behind the safety to hit wide receiver Nelson Agholor for an explosive play.

That’s high-level quarterbacking. It’s what Jackson is doing this season. No denying it.

He’s playing with supreme confidence, and when you incorporate confidence with the physical traits that Jackson has, look out. He has a rocket of an arm, throws with great touch and accuracy, and can make some tight-window throws look easy.

While he’s taken off as a passer in the last two years, he remains a dynamic, game-changing runner.

Though the Ravens have attempted to lessen his workload as a runner some, they still will utilize him in designed-run situations. Jackson thrives in those and can pick apart defenses with his legs as easily as he does his arm.

He’s a nightmare to defend.

Adding Derrick Henry to this offense makes it even more difficult to deal with. We’re talking what should be a first-ballot Hall of Fame running back, one that is generational and has continued to play at a high level even with the mileage racking up.

Henry continues to impress with his speed and nimbleness at his size and age. He can rip off the explosive plays, but he can still be a hammer between the tackles, and he’s proven it time and time again this season.

Entering the year, there was quite a bit of doubt regarding Henry in terms of him continuing to be that dynamic, game-changing back. All he’s done since then is lead the league in rushing and is quietly on pace for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground this season.

He still has great vision, long strides and can run away from defenders. He’s a game-changer and always will be.

The Ravens have an intriguing duo behind Henry, too, in Justice Hill and second-year pro Keaton Mitchell, who returned from IR last week. Hill is the receiving back and has played very well this year, giving Jackson another weapon to work with.

Mitchell is a home run threat that can score in the blink of an eye and is a great complement on paper to Henry.

At receiver, Baltimore is quietly very good. After a few years of Jackson having no weapons to work with, Baltimore has built up its arsenal.

Zay Flowers is the dynamic jitterbug at the position. He’s a good route runner, can make people miss in space and can really hit the home run when he has the opportunity. He and Jackson have great rapport, and he’s a guy that Jackson turns to time and time again in big spots.

Rashod Bateman has broken out this season as the big-play threat for the Ravens. He consistently wins downfield, whether on a broken play or on true go routes. He has great speed for a bigger receiver, has been able to stay healthy this season and is taking advantage of the trust he’s earning from Jackson.

That’s a heck of a throw from Jackson, too. He couldn’t have thrown that ball any better to Bateman even if he walked down and handed it to him. A great example of just how good Jackson is as a passer.

Agholor is the steady slot presence for Baltimore, but the hope for the Ravens moving forward is the Diontae Johnson can jump on the moving training and get going for the Ravens. He’s a great route runner who creates separation with ease.

He’s played just 22 snaps since coming over from Carolina via trade, but his role should increase this week against Pittsburgh, his former team.

The Ravens also have the speedy Tylan Wallace to work with in the explosive offense, too. He hit an 84-yard touchdown against the Bengals in Week 10.

At tight end, Baltimore still has the steady, dependable Mark Andrews. He started off very slowly this season, but he’s come on strong the last month or so and looks like his usual dominant self.

An incredibly smart player who thinks the game at a high level and is on the same page as Jackson always.

Isaiah Likely has emerged this season as a dynamic passing game weapon for Jackson, too, giving the Ravens a two-headed monster at the TE position.

Up front, Baltimore is solid once again, which isn’t a surprise. Here’s how I expect them to line up left to right on Sunday:

LT — Ronnie Stanley

LG — Patrick Mekari

C — Tyler Linderbaum

RG — Daniel Faalele

RT — Roger Rosengarten

Stanley is back to his usual self as a Pro Bowl-level offensive tackle in the NFL. He’s the key to the Ravens’ offensive line, and right now he’s playing good football.

Same for center Tyler Linderbaum, who is one of the best in the game. He’s an athletic mover in space in the run game and really understands angles and leverage, allowing him to win time and time again as a run blocker despite his smaller stature.

Mekari and Faalele aren’t the best guard combo and certainly have issues at times, but they work for what Baltimore wants to do. Rosengarten is a promising right tackle who is getting better each week of his rookie season and was a guy I liked coming out of Washington who obviously just had to land with Baltimore.

On special teams, the Ravens remain good, but there is some concern with kicker Justin Tucker, who has missed four kicks on the season. He’s typically automatic, but he’s missed three kicks from 50+ yards, raising some eyebrows.

He’s still very good and one of the best in the game, but he’s having just a slightly off season.

Punter Jordan Stout is having a great year for Baltimore, averaging 46.4 yards per punt on the season. He’s dropped 13 of his 31 punts inside the 20-yard line.

In the return game, Wallace handles the punt return duties. He had a punt return for a touchdown last season and is averaging 14 yards per return this season. Mitchell should see some action in the kick return game to let the Ravens get a chance to utilize his speed in that area of the game.

He had one return for 30 yards in Week 10 after coming off of IR.