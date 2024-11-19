Browns QB Believes OT Jack Conklin Is ‘Gonna Do A Great Job Against’ T.J. Watt

The Cleveland Browns aren’t the toughest team left on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule, but they’re still a divisional opponent. Emotions are likely going to be intense in this Thursday night battle. The Steelers will need their playmakers to make plays. That starts with T.J. Watt, who is probably still a little unhappy that Myles Garrett won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. However, Browns quarterback Jameis Winston believes Jack Conklin, their right tackle, will be able to handle Watt.

“I think anytime you’re in a pocket, you gotta have a heightened awareness of where he is,” Winston said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “He does it really well. I like Jack Conklin. I think he’s gonna do a great job against him. We’re gonna be working together to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. T.J. Watt is an amazing player, but we, the Cleveland Browns, have to beat the Steelers.”

Winston might want to wait until after the game to praise Conklin. Blocking Watt is easier said than done. His sack numbers might not be as high as they normally are, but he’s still been an absolute game-wrecker. Conklin has been with the Browns since 2020, so he’s familiar with Watt. However, that doesn’t guarantee him success.

Conklin used to be one of the best tackles in the league, but injuries have taken their toll on the two-time All-Pro selection. Just last year, he suffered an awful knee injury that basically cost him the entire season. He hasn’t missed any significant time yet this year, but the Browns’ offensive line has been brutal.

Deshaun Watson got injured before October was over, and he’s still the third-most sacked quarterback in the league. Winston has taken some punishment as well, being sacked 11 times in three full games. The Browns are going to be weaker up front this week too with left tackle Dawand Jones suffering an injury last week.

That leaves veteran Germain Ifedi as the likely protector of Winston’s blind side against the Steelers.

“I think this is the epitome of next-man-up football. Germain Ifedi has been in this league a long time. He’s a number one pick. He’s been patiently preparing for this moment, so I’m definitely excited to be out there with him,” Winston said. “I think he came in last week and did a heck of a job. We’re gonna keep leaning on him, keep lifting him up, and we gonna keep pushing forward.”

Ifedi was selected in the first round of the 2016 draft, but he hasn’t exactly lived up to that draft slot. He’s bounced around multiple different teams over his career, catching on with the Browns this year. Against Nick Herbig, Winston is going to need him to be stout this week.

Herbig has been a handful this season, and Preston Smith has made an impact during his short time with the Steelers. Watt is a completely different story though.

Since Conklin joined the Browns in 2020, Watt has eight sacks against them. Conklin hasn’t been healthy for many of those meetings but that also could work in Watt’s favor. It means Conklin actually has less experience against him than he should.

Watt is arguably the best pass rusher in the league, and Conklin probably isn’t going to stop him on his own. If the Browns are smart, they’ll chip and double team him. That’s about the only way to really slow Watt down, and even then, it feels like he is inevitable.