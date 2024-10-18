Jack Ham Calls T.J. Watt One Of The Five Greatest Steelers Defenders. Ever.

The Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s were among the toughest teams in NFL history. Led by their legendary defense, the Steelers won four Super Bowls in a span of six years. They put together a dynasty. Not many Steelers since then can measure up that defense’s unbelievable standard, but it sounds like Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham would’ve loved to play with T.J. Watt, ranking him as the fifth best Steelers defender of all time.

“T.J. Watt, I admire him because, I watched him play when he was at Wisconsin, but he’s got to this level, and he truly works at his craft.” Ham said Friday on 93.7 The Fan. “I see his practice routine, what he does to try to get better once you get to this level here at the NFL. He’s continuing to get better technique game in and game out. He is just a special player out there. He’d be my fifth guy.”

Getting that kind of praise from a key member of the Steel Curtain defense of the 1970s is one of the greatest compliments a player can receive. Ham was one of the best linebackers to ever suit up in the NFL, so hearing him be in awe of Watt is surreal. The rest of his Steelers top-five all-time defensive players list included “Mean” Joe Greene, Troy Polamalu, Mel Blount, and Rod Woodson. That puts into perspective just what a unique talent Watt is.

Take one look at the names Ham left off his list. He didn’t include himself, Jack Lambert, Donnie Shell, or Kevin Greene. Those players are all in the Hall of Fame. Greene, Polamalu, Blount, and Woodson all also won the Defensive Player of the Year award, like Watt. It’s common knowledge that Watt is among the NFL’s best now, but in Ham’s opinion, he should be talked about with some of the best ever.

One look at Watt’s resumé is enough to back that up. In just over seven seasons, Watt has accumulated 101 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, seven interceptions, and 115 tackles for loss. He has the most career sacks by a Steeler. Sacks weren’t recorded back when the Steel Curtain played, but even if they had been, he might still hold the record.

Watt might have his family’s name, but he came from humble beginnings. He wasn’t a dominant player coming out of college. In fact, he had very little experience as a pass rusher. Despite that, he still quickly caught fire. Ham is correct that once he got to the league he worked incredibly hard. That’s what makes him special.

It’s almost impossible to out-work Watt. He’s in his eighth NFL season, and he hasn’t lost a step. It actually looks like he’s still getting better. He’s got a shot to win another Defensive Player of the Year award too. If he does that, he’ll join Greene as the only Steelers to win the award multiple times. Being in that type of company says all that needs to be said.