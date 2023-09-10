Rapoport: Browns RT Jack Conklin Suffers ‘Significant’ Knee Injury, May Miss Season

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a big Week One game but might be short-handed when they travel to Pittsburgh for Week Two’s Monday night matchup against the Steelers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Browns’ starting right tackle Jack Conklin may be out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

#Browns OT Jack Conklin is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI, but there is a possibility he’s out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Conklin was rolled into by a Cincinnati Bengals defender at the end of a Deshaun Watson throw.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game that while the team was doing more tests, the initial results were “not good.”

Assuming Conklin won’t play next Monday night, the Browns will likely turn to fourth-round rookie Dawand Jones. He replaced Conklin to finish out today’s game. Jones, one of the largest players in the 2023 draft at 6-foot-8, 370-plus pounds with 36 3/8-inch arms, fell due to concerns over his work ethic and weight. Pittsburgh seemingly had initial interest but backed off following those issues, including Jones refusing to weigh in during his Pro Day.

But Jones played well this summer and is considered the team’s next man up. Assuming he’s the guy, his first NFL start will pit him against T.J. Watt. Watt picked up three sacks in Sunday’s loss, tying him with James Harrison for the franchise’s all-time mark. He could break the record nexy Monday night.

Conklin has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. In 2021, he was limited to just seven games. And in 2018 as a member of the Tennessee Titans, he played in only nine. Conklin hasn’t played an entire season since 2019 and has done so only three times in his now eight NFL seasons.