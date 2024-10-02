RB Aaron Shampklin Talks First NFL Carry: ‘Feels Good’

It might not look like much on the box score, but one carry meant the world to Pittsburgh Steelers RB Aaron Shampklin. Elevated from the practice squad ahead of the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Shampklin dressed and saw an expanded role after RB Cordarrelle Patterson went down with an ankle injury midway through the game. Shampklin recorded his first NFL carry, a 5-yard gain, and is looking toward building upon that now that he’s been officially signed to the 53-man roster.

“It feels good to knock it out,” Shampklin told reporters in video shared by Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “To really get the feel of real game speed, which is a change obviously from college and everything like that. So now that the first one’s out the way, I feel a little more comfortable going this week.”

#Steelers RB Aaron Shampklin on his first NFL carry (5 yards) in Week 4. “It feels good to knock it out, to really get the feel of real game speed, which is a change obviously from college. So now that the first one’s out the way, I feel more comfortable going into this week.” pic.twitter.com/xhC2BoZ4QG — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) October 2, 2024

Here’s a look at his first and – so far – only NFL carry, an RPO where he received the handoff and ran ahead for 5 yards late in the first half.

Shampklin nearly had another carry later in the game, but the play was blown dead on the snap of the football. In total, Shampklin logged 13 offensive snaps and another six on special teams.

He received the nod over veteran Jonathan Ward for the Colts game, elevated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad. His bigger frame and pass protection were likely the reasons he got the call, helping replaced third-down back Jaylen Warren, who missed the game due to a knee injury. That pass pro was called upon for Shampklin’s first NFL snap, picking up this inside linebacker blitz on third down. It wasn’t perfect but it was good enough, and the sack on QB Justin Fields was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty.

Welcome to the NFL, RB Aaron Shampklin. Your first career snap, it's third down. Go pick up this blitz. Goes….ok. Bet he feels better than Justin Fields did on this play. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/NW1xvf02Yk — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 1, 2024

With that box checked, Shampklin says he can stick around for more than a cup of coffee.

“I really haven’t made an impact like I wanted to,” he said via Becker. “I feel like I’m still a [practice squad] guy, still trying to make a name for myself and trying to show that I deserve to be here. I don’t know if I’ll ever feel comfortable, like I got my foot through the door, but definitely not right now. Not yet.”

Aaron Shampklin’s path to the pros came with ups and downs. Growing up in California, he made his way to the Ivy Leagues and Harvard. He starred in 2019, an all-conference selection who led the league with over 1,100 all-purpose yards. The 2020 season was lost due to COVID, and he disappeared from the roster in 2021, his coach saying he took “a year off.” Shampklin returned for 2021 and didn’t miss a beat, a unanimous All-Ivy League selection.

An impressive Pro Day workout highlighted by a 4.48 40-time and 37-inch vertical led to him signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He got plenty of burn in the preseason before getting hurt. From there, he bounced between teams and leagues, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and a stint in the USFL. Pittsburgh worked him out in August 2023 before signing him to a Futures deal after last season ended.

He flashed in training camp, running hard and helping his cause on special teams, working his way into second-string upback snaps on the punt team. He earned a B-plus in our camp recap. Initially, the Steelers opted against signing him to the practice squad but an injury to veteran RB Boston Scott brought Shampklin back to the practice squad.

With Warren and Patterson failing to practice Wednesday and the low odds that both players dress Sunday night, Shampklin should again be active against the Dallas Cowboys. Playing time may still be sporadic but a year ago, he was out of a job. In a couple of days, he’ll be playing on national television. For Shampklin, there’s no complaining. Just proving he can hang.