Report: Steelers Work Out RB Aaron Shampklin

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in RB Aaron Shampklin for a workout.

Shampklin went undrafted in 2022, signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an college free agent. He got injured in training camp last year with Dallas and was waived with an injury settlement. Near the end of the 2022 season, Shampklin signed with the Indianapolis Colts to their practice squad, remaining there until the end of the season where he would sign a Reserve/Futures contract. Shampklin was cut by Indianapolis in May this year and ended up signing with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL. He totaled just 52 rushing yards, 26 receiving yards, and one kick return for five yards during his short stint in the USFL.

Shampklin played his college ball at Harvard after starring at high school powerhouse Long Beach Poly in California. He led the Ivy League with 93.6 rushing yards per game and 106.6 all-purpose yards per game in his final season in 2021, rushing for 835 yards on 148 carries (5.6 YPC) and a career-high 11 touchdowns. Shampklin measured in at 5093, 193 pounds at his Pro Day in 2022, running the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds while posting a 37 1/2″ vert, a 10’01” broad, a 4.32 short shuttle, and 6.94 three-cone drill.

With the Steelers working out Shampklin, there may be a good chance they are looking to replace one of the current backs on the roster with another option to push for the No. 3 running back position. Behind RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren sit Anthony McFarland Jr., Darius Hagans, John Lovett, and Greg Bell. McFarland is currently the runaway leader in the clubhouse for the third spot, and Pittsburgh may be looking to bring in competition from the outside if its feels that one of the other backs isn’t showing enough thus far in camp.

With the first preseason game kicking off tomorrow against the Buccaneers, one of Pittsburgh’s running backs may be playing for his roster spot Friday night.