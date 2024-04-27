Mason McCormick Becomes First Drafted Small-School O-Lineman Of Tomlin Era

It’s not often the Pittsburgh Steelers dip their draft toe into the small-school waters. For the first time in the Mike Tomlin era, they did so along the offensive line. Though they’ve occasionally taken quarterbacks, defensive linemen, and cornerbacks from below the FBS division, fourth-rounder, and South Dakota State OG Mason McCormick becomes the first since Mike Tomlin’s hire in 2007.

McCormick is the first small-school offensive lineman, defined as below FBS, the Steelers have drafted since Hofstra’s Willie Colon in 2006. That’s so long ago that Hofstra’s football program no longer exists, folding after the 2009 season.

To take it a step further, here are the team’s small-school o-linemen drafted since 2000, spanning the Kevin Colbert and Omar Khan eras.

Steelers Sub-FBS Offensive Linemen Drafted (2000-Present)

2024: Mason McCormick/South Dakota State – 4th Round

2006: Willie Colon/Hofstra – 4th Round

Those are, in fact, the only two. You’d have to go back to 1996 to find the other most “recent” example when the team took North Carolina A&T OT Jamain Stephens, who played at the FCS level. A pick that, infamously, didn’t pan out, cut by Bill Cowher after showing up to camp out of shape. But Colon worked out well. Hopefully, McCormick follows suit.

It’s a stat that obviously doesn’t mean much. Except that it’s weird and quirky. Each draft is different, and each prospect is his own man. But McCormick sets a first in Tomlin drafts that don’t happen too often, considering how long he’s been at the helm. McCormick got his name called due to a combination of size (6042, 309), athleticism (9.96 RAS), experience (70 games, more than 50 starts) and playing “up” against competition versus Iowa in 2022 and at this year’s East/West Shrine Bowl.

Funny enough, McCormick is the second South Dakota State prospect drafted over the past three classes. Kevin Colbert’s final pick was used on SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun to close out the 2022 NFL Draft. Hopefully McCormick pans out better than Oladokun, cut without ever entering in a preseason game. He has, however, gone on to win back-to-back rings with the Kansas City Chiefs. McCormick will begin his career as a backup guard but with versatility and James Daniels a free agent after the 2024 season, taking three linemen could make more sense in the long-term view.