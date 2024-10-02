Steelers Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Five Players DNP, Russell Wilson Still Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Per the report, five players failed to practice today. They are RB Jaylen Warren (knee), OLB Nick Herbig (ankle), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle).

Limited on Wednesday were QB Russell Wilson (calf) and NT Keeanu Benton (ankle).

Practicing fully today were OLB Jeremiah Moon (ankle) and OG Isaac Seumalo (pec).

During his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said Seumalo had a “real shot” to play this weekend. He’s missed the first four games due to a strained pectoral suffered before the season began. His return would be key for an offensive line hampered by injury this year and just lost starting RG James Daniels due to a torn Achilles. Seumalo’s full return is his first such session since the injury and gives him a great chance to make his 2024 debut Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium It also appears that OG Mason McCormick will get the nod at right guard, flipping over from his left guard spot.

Russell Wilson has been limited with a calf strain since the Thursday before Week 1. Tomlin indicated Wilson was progressing and doing more this week than last week. He’s served as the team’s emergency third quarterback in the first four games of the season. Despite Tomlin’s indication, Wilson has yet to be listed on the practice report as doing more.

Highsmith suffered a groin injury in the team’s Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Essentially ruled out by Tomlin, Nick Herbig will earn his second start. The team opened the 21-day practice window for EDGE Jeremiah Moon, who could provide depth behind T.J. Watt and Herbig along with backup DeMarvin Leal. Moon’s full practice is an encouraging sign that he could be added to the 53-man roster ahead of the Cowboys game. The team currently has an open roster spot.

Pruitt has been out since Week 2 with a knee injury. Warren missed last week with a knee injury while Patterson suffered an ankle injury in the first half Sunday in the loss to the Colts. The fact that RB Aaron Shampklin was signed to the team’s 53-man roster is an indication at least one of Warren or Patterson won’t play against the Cowboys. Shampklin made his NFL debut last weekend, seeing third down work and recording one carry for 5 yards.

Pittsburgh and Dallas kick off Sunday night at 8:20/EST on NBC.