First Weekend Of October Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are undefeated no more. They suffered their first loss in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24 after falling behind 17-0 and failing to complete the comeback. The team suffered another serious injury, losing RG James Daniels for the year due to a torn Achilles.

Pittsburgh will look to get back on track in their first primetime game of the season Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers will be at home for only the second time this season, and under Mike Tomlin, have been historically strong under the lights. Still, Dallas’ offense can be potent and they stuffed the run in their Week 4 win over the New York Giants.

It’s been a busy week of roster moves as the team has juggled their roster, releasing CB Darius Rush and S Jalen Elliott from the 53 while adding veteran OL Max Scharping and promoting RB Aaron Shampklin. Elsewhere, Las Vegas WR Davante Adams is suddenly on the trade block with the Steelers reportedly showing interest. They’re far from the only team and aren’t considered the frontrunner, but they’re expected to be in the mix until the Raiders ship him out of town. It’s a situation worth monitoring that will hopefully wrap up sooner than later.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens to you with postgame coverage and analysis throughout next week. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Cowboys?

2 – T.J. Watt needs a half-sack to reach 100 for his career. Does he get it?

3 – How many receptions does TE Darnell Washington have?

4 – Pittsburgh failed to record a takeaway against Indianapolis. How many will they have against Dallas?

5 – Over/under 2.5 field goals for K Chris Boswell.

Tiebreaker: Steelers’ total rushing yards.

Recap of 2024 Week 4 Colts Game Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers scored 21 second half points. But their comeback bid failed. Pittsburgh Steelers lose 27-24 to Indianapolis. Only 7.8 percent of Steelers Depot respondents (5 of 64) predicted Pittsburgh losing this contest.

Question 2: Nick Herbig started at outside linebacker in place of Alex Highsmith. He came close to sacking Joe Flacco in the second half. But the sack awarded to Cam Heyward. Only six respondents (9.4 percent) correctly answered that Herbig would not record a sack in this game.

Question 3: The Indianapolis Colts scored 17 points on their first three possessions of the game. Then scored 10 more in the fourth quarter. Their 27 points well over 14.5 points of this question. 27 respondents (42.2 percent) picked up a point by taking the over.

Question 4: Depot respondents named seven different receivers they believed would lead the Steelers in receptions. Roman Wilson (1) not active for this game so he was eliminated before kickoff. Cordarrelle Patterson (1) left the game injured in the second quarter and caught just two passes. Van Jefferson (1) caught two of three passes targeting him. Calvin Austin (2) made a first down on his single reception. Najee Harris (2) had two catches including a 32 yard that led to one the Steelers touchdowns. Pat Freiermuth (17) scored a touchdown on one of his five receptions. But George Pickens (39) with 61.9 percent of the vote led the way with seven receptions. One entry disqualified since they answered with two different players.

Question 5: Anthony Richardson knocked out of the game during the Colts second possession of the game. He only played 13 snaps and passed the ball four times. Joey Porter just missed a potential interception on the first play of the game. But the Steelers failed to intercept a Richardson pass . The median response of the 64 Depot respondents had the Steelers intercepting one pass. But only three respondents predicted the Steelers not intercepting a single Richardson pass.

REMINDER: Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response, the answers are recorded on a spreadsheet. If you want to revise an answer prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff), the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Herbig Sacks Colts QB Colts O/U 14.5 Points Steelers Catch Leader # Richardson Interceptions SD Consensus Yes Yes Under George Pickens 1 Correct Answers No No Over George Pickens 0

Steelers Depot respondents answered only one of five questions correctly as a group. We need to right the ship!

Style Points answered all five questions correctly to receive 11 points (with one participation and five bonus points). Yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery missed only one question. The tiebreaker was not needed. But the Colts rushed for a total of 133 yards. The median response of Depot respondents was 91. Hoptown got bragging rights for being the closest with 132.

Excellent job Style Points! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Style Points takes the lead for the first time as a second-time weekly winner this season. Four folks dropped off the leaderboard. While I, ManRayX, Lucky Beagle, newguy68, and Jesse Logue take their places on the board with strong Week 4 performances.

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 4:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 28 First +4 Andy N 23 Second Ratsotex 22 Third -2 hoptown 21 Fourth -1 Chris92021 20 Fifth -2 Don2727 19 Sixth Andi B 17 Seventh Jason W 16 Eighth (tie) -1 Mike Bianchi 16 Eighth (tie) -1 Nick Lawrence 16 Eighth (tie) -1 Steelers D 16 Eighth (tie) +4 Ken Sterner 15 12th (tie) -5 bung 15 12th (tie) Reese Dare 15 12th (tie) Beeze 15 12th (tie) +5 LAPDOG 15 12th (tie) +5 *Beaver Falls Hosiery 15 12th (tie) +28 Buckeye Steel 14 18th (tie) -6 Drexyl Spivey 14 18th (tie) -6 Agustin-ARG 14 18th (tie) -1 wa_steel 14 18th (tie) -1 Sunshine State Steel 14 18th (tie) -1 Rene Gonzalez 14 18th (tie) -1 *ManRayX 14 18th (tie) +9 *Lucky Beagle 14 18th (tie) +9 *newguy68 14 18th (tie) +9 *Jesse Logue 14 18th (tie) +9

*New to the leaderboard