Report: Steelers Have Had Trade Discussions With Raiders For Davante Adams

Not only do the Pittsburgh Steelers have interest in WR Davante Adams, they’re actively talking to the Las Vegas Raiders about a trade. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Steelers and Raiders have had discussions and are keeping “an open line of communication” about a possible deal.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in trading for Davante Adams, according to a source. There have been discussions and both sides are keeping an open line of communication. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 2, 2024

There are no details on how far along those conversations have gotten and it’s common for teams to check in. It certainly doesn’t signal a trade is imminent or guaranteed to happen. But it’s another sign that Pittsburgh will make a run at acquiring Adams, a top-tier wide receiver and one of the league’s most productive ones over the last handful of seasons.

Other reporting indicates the Steelers aren’t alone. The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are possible destinations and preferable to Adams, who could reunite with QB Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr. But Pittsburgh would be able to offer a chance to win and make a playoff run. Adams hasn’t experienced team success since being traded to the Raiders ahead of the 2022 season, going 6-11 in his first season there and 8-9 in 2023. Adams hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2020 season.

Of course, Pittsburgh has had its own postseason struggles, not securing victory since 2016. Adding Davante Adams would help end that drought and give the Steelers two No. 1-caliber wide receivers in the six-time Pro Bowler and George Pickens. While wide receivers like Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller have made plays this year, they can’t be counted on as consistent No. 2s and don’t come close to the talent Adams brings.

While Russini’s report is notable, she also indicates the Jets are viewed leaguewide as frontrunners. They could use a receiver opposite Garrett Wilson and with Rodgers at quarterback and a stout defense, acquiring Adams could turn them into serious contenders.

My biggest takeaway from conversations with teams around the league? Many involved or have checked in believe the Jets are the team that will get this trade done. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 2, 2024

Pittsburgh will face the Raiders and Jets in back-to-back weeks, going to Las Vegas in Week 6 before hosting the Jets on Sunday Night Football the following week.

A team will have to offer enough draft capital to make the Raiders part ways with Adams, and the Steelers could still sell him on the chance to win in Pittsburgh. It’s a situation to monitor up until the NFL trade deadline, pushed back an additional week this season to Nov. 5 at 4 PM/EST.