Schefter: Davante Adams Prefers To Be Traded To Saints Or Jets

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams wants traded. Presumably to a contending team with a solid quarterback situation. While the Pittsburgh Steelers check those boxes, it doesn’t sound like they’re at the top of Adams’ preferred list of destinations. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Adams would prefer to go to the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints.

Two teams high on Davante Adams’ wishlist of places to land – if not at the very top – are the Jets and Saints, per league sources. Adams ideally would like to play with a QB he knows. The Jets have former teammate Aaron Rodgers, and the Saints have former teammate Derek Carr. pic.twitter.com/uTBW4kJuq5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2024

To be clear, this report doesn’t suggest those are the only teams he would be willing to be traded to. But it’s no surprise to see either on the list. Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Raiders ahead of 2021 largely due to QB Derek Carr, then the Raiders’ starting quarterback. The pair were teammates at Fresno State and had stellar careers. Carr is now starting for the Saints, the team a competitive 2-2 through the first four weeks with an offense that got off to a red-hot start.

The Jets have always been an obvious trade partner, a team in need of a No. 2 receiver. Going to New York would also reunite Adams with QB Aaron Rodgers, with whom he played in Green Bay for the first several years of Adams’ career. That comfort of the quarterback situation is a big selling point for Adams, who would go to a more “known” situation that would make for an easier midseason transition.

Reportedly, the Raiders are seeking a second-round pick and additional compensation for Adams. His contract also makes the situation more complicated with large salaries owed the next two years, though the money isn’t guaranteed.

Pittsburgh seems to be in the mix for Adams, reportedly having “preliminary” interest as a wide receiver-starved team off to an impressive 3-1 start. But trades are a two-way street, and the Steelers don’t appear to be frontrunners for Adams at this moment. Still, if the Brandon Aiyuk saga proved anything, it’s to expect the unexpected and that reporting can change in an instant.