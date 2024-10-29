‘Don’t Take This Game Lightly’: Cameron Heyward Thankful To Hold Steelers’ Defensive All-Time Games Played Record

It was sweet for the Steelers to get a 26-18 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, winning the 22nd straight MNF game in franchise history and improving to 6-2 entering the bye week.

But the win over the Giants was all the sweeter for Pittsburgh’s team captain and standout defensive end Cameron Heyward. In the win over the Giants, Heyward became the Steelers’ all-time games played leader in franchise history on the defensive side of the football.

Heyward appeared in his 202nd game as a Steeler on Monday night, passing Hall of Fame safety Donnie Shell in the process.

Against the Giants, the Steelers acknowledged Heyward on the Jumbotron during the game, leading to an ovation from the home crowd on the North Shore. That moment wasn’t something Heyward expected, but he sure did appreciate it, even if he didn’t want it acknowledged.

Speaking to reporters after the record-setting appearance, Heyward stated what it means to him to pass Shell, as he has a great deal of respect for the past legends in franchise history.

“I wasn’t expecting that. It was nice,” Heyward said to reporters regarding the acknowledgement in game, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on Twitter. “I would’ve been fine if we had never acknowledged it.”

Cam Heyward gets a little emotional on becoming the Steelers all-time leader in games played by a defensive player pic.twitter.com/yCBcC0eADN — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 29, 2024

Of course, the Steelers were going to acknowledge it. That’s Captain Cam, and he’s moved into hallowed territory in franchise history on the defensive side of the football. It’s a big deal.

It seemed to finally hit Heyward after the game what he accomplished in his career, especially this late into his playing career after all the doubt in the offseason. He kept coming back to the respect factor for those he passed in the process.

“I know the players that are around that, and I have so much respect for them. Donnie Shell, now I think about Ben [Roethlisberger] holding it [overall franchise record. There’s a lot of respect there. I don’t take this game lightly. There’s a lot of luck involved. There’s a lot of staying healthy when everybody said…I was hurt all the time.

“I appreciate it, it’s something I can add to the books.”

Cam Heyward honored for playing in his 202nd game as a Steeler, most of any defender in team history. pic.twitter.com/X7yasNnMlv — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 29, 2024

Along the way this season, Heyward passed Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount and then passed Shell on Monday night. Last season, Heyward passed cornerback DeShea Townsend to move into the top three defensively.

He has a ways to go before reaching someone like Roethlisberger, who sits at 249 career games, but he should pass former wide receiver Hines Ward early next season, assuming health the rest of this season.

Considering his age, the physically demanding position he plays, and the mileage he has, it’s remarkable to see him crack 200 career games and become the all-time defensive games played leader in franchise history. It might not mean much now in the moment, but when he looks back after his career, that’s a mark to hold with pride.

He’s the epitome of a Steeler and continues to uphold the standard.