‘Epitome Of A Pittsburgh Steeler’: T.J. Watt Praises Ageless Wonder Cameron Heyward

Cameron Heyward is heart and soul of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the defensive lineman has been for some time. Selected in the first round of 2011 NFL Draft, Heyward learned from Steeler greats like Aaron Smith and Brett Keisel before bursting onto the scene as one of the best defensive lineman in football.

Heyward is a Steelers captain, and his presence has really shown on the field. Playing in the Black and Gold for 14 years has led to Heyward becoming a role model for younger players and a staple in the Pittsburgh community.

“You could tell by all the gray hairs in his beard that he has been here forever,’ OLB T.J. Watt joked Saturday during his media session via Steelers.com. “But he’s done some amazing things. He’s the true epitome of a Pittsburgh Steeler, on and off the field. A guy that we can all look to as a role model teammate, Pittsburgh citizen and also player. [I] have so much respect for Cam and he’s still doing it at a very high level.”

Heyward has amassed an impressive 674 tackles, 125 tackles for a loss, 83.5 sacks (second most in Steelers history), 48 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. For his great play, Heyward has been a three-time first-team All-Pros and made six Pro Bowls. Just this past year, he won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

As Watt said, Heyward is still playing at really high level as he had been arguably Pittsburgh best defensive player this season. Through seven games he has 27 tackles, including four for a loss, three sacks, and one pass breakup. He has helped the Steelers establish themselves as the second=best rush defense in the NFL, allowing only 81 rushing yards per game.

The only thing lacking on Heyward’s resume is playoff success. Throughout his career he only has won three playoff games. Hopefully this year Heyward and Watt can experience some playoff success behind an elite defense they anchor and an improving offense.