On Cusp Of Steelers’ Record, Cam Heyward Not Lowering His Standards

When Cam Heyward takes the field Monday night against the New York Giants, he’ll set a record that surpasses what’s been done by any other defensive player in Pittsburgh Steelers’ history. It’ll mark game No. 202 with the team, breaking a tie with S Donnie Shell for most by a member of the Steelers’ defense.

Heyward, easy as it might be, isn’t resting on his laurels.

“I don’t take being in this locker room lightly,” Heyward said post-practice via the team’s website. “Wearing the Steeler jersey, there’s always respect there. But to wear it more than 200 times and to be amongst guys like Donnie Shell and others, I am always thankful to be a part of that.”

It’ll also put him in outright fourth-place for games by any Steeler in history, trailing only legendary names like QB Ben Roethlisberger (249), C Mike Webster (220), and WR Hines Ward (217).

Even as the team’s first-round pick in 2011, Heyward has surpassed all expectations. He’s one of the greatest defensive players in history and arguably the franchise’s second-best lineman only behind Joe Greene, whose career was cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Despite questions over his longevity, Heyward has turned back the clock and put to rest concerns over his injury-riddled 2023 campaign. He’s been one of the best interior d-linemen in an NFL full of them. He’s second on the team with 3 sacks this season and tied with T.J. Watt for a team-high 15 pressures.

Heyward can appreciate the record, but his focus is on the New York Giants.

“It still means I gotta produce and I wanna hold up my end of the deal.”

In the final years of his career, the only part of Heyward’s resume that’s light is his playoff one. He’s just 1-7 in the postseason and hasn’t enjoyed a postseason victory in 9 years. That doesn’t all fall on him, but Pittsburgh’s defenses have wilted in playoff action, allowing at least 30 points in their last five games. All of them ended in defeat.

Heyward is part of the exclusive “200-club” for games played in Pittsburgh history. He wants what the others all have: a Super Bowl ring.