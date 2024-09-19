Steelers’ Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Roman Wilson Fully Practices, Three Players Sit Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Not practicing for the Steelers today were OG Isaac Seumalo (pec), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and DL Cam Heyward (rest).

Practicing on a limited basis Thursday was QB Russell Wilson (calf).

Practicing in full were WR Roman Wilson (ankle), RB Najee Harris (rest), EDGE T.J. Watt (rest), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest).

Russell Wilson remains limited and is trending toward being the team’s No. 3/emergency quarterback for the third-straight game with Justin Fields in line to make another start. Wilson still isn’t fully healed from the calf strain he aggravated 72 hours before Week 1 and an injury he initially suffered in late July while pushing a sled during the team’s conditioning test. Speaking to reporters post-practice, Wilson said his calf is feeling better and he’s more active in practice. Still, he’s yet to have a full day’s session.

While Tomlin struck a more optimistic tone about Seumalo during his Tuesday press conference, he’s still likely to miss his third game. Spencer Anderson will continue to start at left guard.

Roman Wilson returned to a full practice for the second time since hurting his ankle during the first padded practice of training camp. He first went full last Thursday before being limited Friday, ultimately inactive for the Broncos game. He’s yet to play a game, preseason or regular season, due to the ankle injury that occurred nearly two months ago.

Harris, Watt, and Ogunjobi returned to full participation after being rested during Wednesday’s practice. All three are expected to play this weekend. Heyward will also play and typically receives Thursdays off. Pruitt is unlikely to play this weekend after getting hurt late in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos. TE Rodney Williams was signed off the team’s practice squad, a sign Pruitt won’t dress.

The Steelers and Chargers will kick off at 1 PM/EST this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. It will be Pittsburgh’s home opener.