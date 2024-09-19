Russell Wilson Progressing From Calf Injury: ‘I’m Definitely Gaining Ground’

Exactly two weeks since aggravating his strained calf, Russell Wilson is moving in the right direction. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Wilson says his calf is feeling better and allowing him to progress during practice.

“I’m definitely gaining ground. I feel good,” Wilson said via the PPG’s Brian Batko.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson on his calf injury: “I’m definitely gaining ground. I feel good.” Said he was able to do more work today in practice than before. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 19, 2024

Wilson has been limited in every practice since the injury the Thursday before Week 1 and been inactive for the Steelers’ first two games, dressing but designated as the emergency third quarterback. Kyle Allen has served as the team’s No. 2 QB. Mike Tomlin’s public comments this week were the same as last week, that the Steelers are proceeding with the assumption that Justin Fields will start while monitoring Wilson’s progress.

“As I sit here today, Russ is not scheduled to be a full participant in practice and so we’re readying a plan that features Justin and his readiness,” Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference. “We’ll follow Russ throughout the week, and if his participation gets to a level—participation and quality—where we should consider him, we’ll delve into that at that time. And obviously when that happens is a component of the consideration.”

While Wilson’s words are encouraging, they’re unlikely to change his outlook this week against the Los Angeles Chargers. It would be an upset if he started over Fields, who has commanded the offense and played clean football over his first two starts. Pittsburgh has yet to turn the ball over this season and leads the league with a plus-five turnover differential.

Though Russell Wilson may be gaining ground on his health, it’s fair to assume he’s losing ground on returning as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. If Fields plays well and the Steelers beat the undefeated Chargers, it’ll be difficult for Tomlin to bench Fields for Wilson. Of course, if Fields struggles and falls back into his old ways of sacks, interceptions, and fumbles, the door could swing back open for Wilson.

Pittsburgh will soon drop its Thursday injury report followed by a final one Friday that will indicate Wilson’s game status. Odds are, he’ll be listed as questionable, just as he’s been the past two weeks.