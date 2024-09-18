Steelers Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Three Players DNP, Four Others Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 3’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to their practice report, OG Isaac Seumalo (pec), RB Najee Harris (rest), and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) did not practice Wednesday. QB Russell Wilson (calf), WR Roman Wilson (ankle), OLB T.J. Watt (rest), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (knee) were limited.

Russell Wilson has remained limited since aggravating a calf strain the Thursday before Week 1. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin indicated Wilson wouldn’t be a full participant in today’s practice. Though not ruled out for Week 3, Tomlin also noted the team is proceeding as if Justin Fields will start Sunday.

Pruitt suffered a knee injury late in Week 2’s win over the Denver Broncos. With TE Rodney Williams signed off the practice squad, Pruitt’s status appears in doubt for the Colts’ game.

Seumalo has missed the first two games due to a pectoral injury. Tomlin indicated he was “getting close” to a return but if he sits out another week, Spencer Anderson will again start in his place.

Roman Wilson suffered an ankle injury during the Steelers’ first padded practice of training camp in late July. He got in a full session last Thursday but was limited Friday and ruled out for the Broncos’ game. Tomlin noted Wilson has been making progress though even if healthy, the six weeks he’s lost may make it difficult for him to have a role in Sunday’s game. Failing to practice in full to begin the week is a discouraging sign.

Watt and Harris received rest and their status isn’t in question for the weekend. Ogunjobi missed a practice last week with a knee injury but played against the Broncos. There’s currently no significant concern about his status for this weekend, though we’ll watch his status throughout the rest of the week.

Over the last 24 hours, LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) and WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve, knocking them out at least the next four games. The earliest either could return is Week 7 against the New York Jets.

Pittsburgh and Indianapolis will square off Sunday at 1 PM/EST in Acrisure Stadium.