Ryan Clark: A Win In Denver Would ‘Make It Easier’ For Mike Tomlin To Keep Justin Fields As Starting QB

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation still in a state of flux with backup quarterback Justin Fields likely set to start in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, and starting quarterback Russell Wilson still working his way back from another calf injury, a win Sunday in the Mile High City could provide some clarity.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was hesitant to state that once healthy Wilson would be the starting quarterback, which raised some further questions regarding the situation. So, what happens if Fields and the Steelers win again Sunday against the Broncos and Fields avoids the mistakes and plays within the offense again?

“It’s gonna make it easier for Mike Tomlin to do what he wants to do anyway, which is keep him in as the starter. Look, this is the best-case scenario for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” former Steelers safety and NFL analyst Clark said Friday morning on Get Up, according to video via ESPN. “Russell Wilson isn’t able to play, Justin Fields goes out and plays well in Week 1.

“You can expand the playbook this week against the Denver Broncos. If they win this game, I think maybe even moving forward, past next week, Justin Fields is your guy.”

Clark is now the second former Steelers player to say that Tomlin wants a quarterback like Fields and could want to stick with him if he continues to play well. Former defensive lineman Chris Hoke said something similar during an appearance on the 93.7 The Fan Joe Show Thursday

So, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, right?

Even late in the Hall of Fame career of Ben Roethlisberger, Tomlin was openly talking about finding a quarterback with mobility, harping on it time and time again. The Steelers looked high and low and had plenty of interest in a lot of quarterbacks, ultimately failing to land many of them.

When the opportunity to land Fields this offseason was there, the Steelers pounced. Tomlin has always had eyes for Fields, even attending the Ohio State Pro Day ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft to get a look at Fields, hyping him up in the process.

Now, he’s a Steeler and fits what Tomlin wants to do. That was evident in Week 1 against the Falcons. Fields was able to use his legs to convert first downs, rolled out and connected on the throws that were schemed up. He also avoided the major mistakes to help the Steelers’ offense move up and down the field.

He has an opportunity to do that again in Denver, this time with a full week to prepare as the starting quarterback. That should open the playbook up a bit more and give him more opportunities to make plays in the passing game. If Fields plays well and the Steelers win, it would be hard for Tomlin to turn back to Wilson, should the veteran be healthy for Week 3.

This might be the best-case scenario for Tomlin and the Steelers moving forward, though. They get a good look at Fields, he grabs the opportunity and runs with it and proves himself to be an answer for them long-term. It’s what Tomlin might have wanted all along.