Steelers ‘Preparing As If’ Justin Fields Is QB1 Ahead Of Broncos Matchup, Mike Tomlin Says

With veteran quarterback Russell Wilson still on the mend from a calf injury that popped up late last week and kept him out of the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing as if Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Tomlin stated that while Wilson feels better now than he did in recent days, he’s still injured and the Steelers are moving forward preparing for a tough road trip against the Broncos with Fields as their quarterback.

“But as I sit here today, we’re preparing as if Justin is gonna be our quarterback,” Tomlin said to reporters, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I think that’s the appropriate way to do it. Speculation is a waste of time. Russell’s hurt, he is not available to us. And so, as you guys know, as a general practice man, I focus my energy on those that are available and their readiness.

“I just saw Justin. He just finished a good workout here today and excited about maybe going through a complete week with him, in terms of the preparation process. But again, we’ll take it day by day.”

Tomlin’s comments don’t come as much of a surprise. Fields started and played just fine in the Steelers’ 18-10 win over Atlanta, connecting on some throws down the field and utilizing his legs to extend some plays and move the chains offensively.

Wilson suffered the calf injury last Thursday, which caused him to pop up on the injury report in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday. He tried to treat the calf injury leading up to kickoff, but was unable to go, giving Fields the opportunity.

Fields found out before kickoff he’d be starting with Wilson being unable to go, and took advantage. Fields played within the scheme and handled himself well in the win over the Falcons, connecting on 17-of-23 passes for 156 yards and adding 57 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Though the Steelers’ offense stalled out on drives, Fields was able to help get the Steelers in range for Chris Boswell, who drilled six field goals

The injury is unfortunate for Wilson, who was going to have a shot to get some revenge on the Denver Broncos. Instead, it seems like it will be Fields in Denver as Wilson continues to be on the mend. How long that take remains to be seen, but the longer it takes, and the more opportunities Fields gets, the harder the decision could be to make a change under center once Wilson is healthy, depending on how the team is performing.