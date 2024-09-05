‘I’ll See You All Sunday:’ Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Responds To Concern Over Injury

While TE Kyle Pitts was listed as “limited” on the Atlanta Falcons’ Wednesday injury report, it was only technically so. With his hamstring injury casting some doubt on his availability this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pitts took to Twitter to calm fears.

“Damn 2 less plays in a rack got y’all concerned 💀 I’ll see you all Sunday,” he tweeted Wednesday evening.

Damn 2 less plays in a rack got y’all concerned 💀 I’ll see you all Sunday🤞🏽 — Kyle Pitts👑 (@kylepitts__) September 5, 2024

In other words, Kyle Pitts was hardly limited during the team’s practice and will be full-speed ahead to take down Pittsburgh in the season opener.

Pitts is searching for production similar to his rookie year, where he caught 68 passes for over 1,000 yards. The last two seasons have been quieter, a sophomore slump followed by average numbers in 2023, finishing with 53 grabs for 667 yards and three touchdowns. Despite his top talent and lack of passing game weapons in three years in Atlanta, Pitts has just six touchdown catches. He’ll be aided by a new coaching staff led by OC Zac Robinson, who Pittsburgh attempted to interview, coming over from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Steelers will need to create a plan to slow him down. The defense got faster this summer with the additions of ILBs Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson. Having a healthy safety unit is also critical, including free agent addition SS DeShon Elliott. Facing TE Pat Freiermuth throughout camp, Elliott could be the lead man responsible for covering Kyle Pitts this weekend. Second-year CB Cory Trice Jr. could also be a matchup answer in dime packages.

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin downplayed the concern, noting the in-division challenges Pittsburgh faces against athletic tight ends. Baltimore’s Mark Andrews is one of football’s best, while Cleveland’s David Njoku has progressed during his career.

Atlanta won’t release their final injury report with Pitts’ game status until Friday. But it’s safe to say he’ll be out there this weekend.