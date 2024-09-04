Falcons’ Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: TE Kyle Pitts, LB Nate Landman Limited In Practice

Ahead of the 2024 season opener in which they’ll host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons are dealing with a couple of key injuries.

According to the official injury report released by the Falcons Wednesday afternoon, standout tight end Kyle Pitts was limited with a hamstring injury while linebacker Nate Landman was limited with a quad injury.

FALCONS WEEK 1 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

None

LIMITED

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

LB Nate Landman (quad)

Pitts is considered one of the top tight ends in football due to his athleticism and matchup problems he gives to opposing defenses. He is a player Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked up Tuesday during his weekly press conference and is one player many expect to break out in a big way with the other offensive additions the Falcons made this offseason, including QB Kirk Cousins.

Last season, Pitts hauled in 53 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons, which was the final year of now-Steelers’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s tenure as head coach.

As for Landman, he started 14 games for the Falcons last season and recorded 110 tackles, two sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

On the Steelers’ side of things, rookie WR Roman Wilson, rookie OT Troy Fautanu, CB Cory Trice Jr., and RB Jaylen Warren were limited Wednesday. Veteran LG Isaac Seumalo and rookie DL Logan Lee were out with injuries.