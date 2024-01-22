Report: Steelers Request Interview With Rams Zac Robinson For OC Position

We know one name the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Per Albert Breer, the team has requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams’ pass game coordinator Zac Robinson.

Source: The Steelers and Raiders have put in slips to interview Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson for their OC jobs. Robinson interviews with the Patriots tomorrow, previously interviewed with the Bears. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2024

As Breer’s tweet notes, Robinson is a hot name for the OC market. The Las Vegas Raiders are also looking to interview him while he interviewed for the Chicago Bears and has a Tuesday meeting with the New England Patriots. The Bears filled their OC vacancy with Shane Waldron, a moved reported Monday morning.

Robinson has been with the Rams since 2019, serving as their assistant QBs coach before climbing the team’s ladder. In 2022, he worked as the team’s Pass Game Coordinator, the Rams bouncing back with a healthy QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp. In 2023, the Rams finished eighth in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 23.8 points per game, and seventh in yards. In five games, they reached at least 30 points. Stafford threw 24 touchdowns, one short of the number of passing scores the Steelers have thrown in the past two years.

Robinson has ties to QB Mason Rudolph. Both went to Oklahoma State and Robinson helped train Rudolph during his Combine and pre-draft process. At 37, Robinson is viewed as a bright football mind and riser around the league with ties to Sean McVay, who Mike Tomlin respects for his offensive approach.

Though Tomlin outlined in his year-end presser he was looking for someone with coordinator experience, Robinson has never called plays in the regular season before. However, McVay gave Robinson the chance to call plays during the preseason, giving him at least some experience in that role.