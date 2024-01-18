Mike Tomlin Outlines What He’s Looking For In The Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator

In perhaps the most surprising comment Mike Tomlin made during his year-end press conference, he confirmed the Pittsburgh Steelers will hire an external name to be their next offensive coordinator. Not just exploring options, not just casting a wide net, but definitively confirming the next OC will not be an internal name, as has become the norm.

Meaning, QBs Coach Mike Sullivan and Interim OC Eddie Faulkner are not candidates for the job.

So who is? While Tomlin obviously didn’t suggest any names, he outlined the criteria he’s looking for in the Steelers’ next offensive coordinator.

“I want us to be versatile and dynamic,” he told the media via the team’s YouTube channel. “Obviously, we’ve gotta score more points. I want to be able to keep defenses off balance. I want to utilize all the talent that we have at our disposal. I’m excited about this process and the talent pool out there, based on what I’ve seen thus far. I’m really open to kinda learning through this process, man, and seeing what people have to say about their visions. And so, certainly I have a vision of what it looks like, but certainly open to learning through this process.”

Pittsburgh finished 2023 with another lowly points per game total, one worse than 2022’s figure. The Steelers ended the year averaging 17.9 points per game, 28th in football, two-tenths worse than a season ago. The team was on track for a 50-year low mark until Mason Rudolph took over as starter in Week 16, leading the Steelers to 34 points in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals followed by a 30-point showing the next week to knock off the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

Still, for much of the season, the offense floundered. They lacked a running game and identity for the first half of the season and didn’t find themselves until their stretch run, playing their brand of “bully ball” they espoused throughout the offseason. Improving productivity in the passing game is key, an offense that’s thrown only 25 touchdown passes over the past two years combined and rarely puts up impressive numbers through the air.

Crucially, Tomlin said he’s searching for someone who has done the job before.

“Yes,” he said when asked if he prefers a coordinator with previous experience.

That’ll narrow down the field and serve as a departure from the team’s previous two hires. Randy Fichtner and Matt Canada had no NFL coordinator experience and their lack of seasoning, especially Canada’s, was clear early on. In a crucial year for Tomlin, QB Kenny Pickett, and the Steelers, the organization wants to limit growing pains.

Tomlin said the OC decision will be made by three people: himself, GM Omar Khan, and Owner/Team President Art Rooney II.

The new OC is one of several changes Tomlin expects among the coaching staff. They’ve already lost Offensive Assistant Glenn Thomas to Nebraska and while pure speculation, you have to wonder if Sullivan or Faulkner will look elsewhere after being immediately passed up for the Steelers’ OC gig.

Going outside the organization to hire an offensive coordinator is a rare, but needed, move. Since 2001, five of their six hires had been internal. Todd Haley is the only exception. He may have been fiery and didn’t have an ideal relationship with Ben Roethlisberger but those Steelers’ teams put up points, though Haley also benefitted from having Roethlisberger, RB Le’Veon Bell, WR Antonio Brown, and a strong offensive line. Coordinators can’t fix everything but the Steelers’ scheme, along with offensive talent, is in need for an upgrade.

Tomlin did not outline a timeline for when a hire will get made. It makes sense for the team to begin interviewing candidates next week and perhaps make a hire before the Senior Bowl at the end of January. But given how important this decision is, Pittsburgh figures to take their time.