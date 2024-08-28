‘There’s No Way’: Former NFL GM Says Mike Tomlin Should Get A Gold Jacket If Steelers Have Winning Record

Entering the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule is pretty brutal from a strength standpoint, especially following their Week 9 bye.

From Weeks 10-18, the Steelers will play all six of their AFC North matchups, will take on the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders in the tough NFC East, and will also host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day at Acrisure Stadium.

That’s as tough as it gets on paper.

The Steelers did well this offseason to add to their roster, plugging some major holes along the way, addressing quarterback, offensive line, inside linebacker, cornerback and safety, not to mention punter, finding clear upgrades over what they’ve had.

Despite that, former NFL GM and ESPN talking head Mike Tannenbaum believes the Steelers under head coach Mike Tomlin have “no chance” at recording a winning season in 2024.

“If they have a winning record, Mike Tomlin goes to the Hall of Fame on the bye week,” Tannenbaum said of the Steelers on ESPN’s Get Up Wednesday morning, according to video via ESPN. “This team has no chance to have a winning record here. Just blow up the process. Give him the gold jacket.

“Drive from Pittsburgh to Canton…There’s no way.”

Well, since Mike Tannenbaum says there’s no way the Steelers have a winning record this season, might as well pack up and go home, everyone.

There really is nothing like a Tannenbaum flip-flop on his opinions. Throughout the offseason, Tannenbaum was high on the Steelers, saying that they were over the hump when it came to the transition period following the 18-year career of Ben Roethlisberger and that they were in good shape overall.

He also made the case for starting Justin Fields under center and even extending his contract before the season due to his talent level and what he brings to the Steelers.

Now, just eight days from the NFL season kicking off, Tannenbaum sees no chance of Tomlin and the Steelers having a winning record in 2024. And if they do, he says Tomlin should get a gold jacket immediately and get into the Hall of Fame, a place he is already going once his career is over.

Alright then.

Yes, the schedule is tough. The back half of the schedule is going to be a true gauntlet. It’ll be about who’s healthiest during that stretch of games rather than who is truly the better team. The Steelers know how to play and win AFC North football. They’ve been doing it time and time again under Tomlin.

Maybe someday these predictions about a losing season, last in the division, etc. will come true. But it’s rather exhausting that that seems to be the favorite prediction for the Steelers the last few years, and then everyone acts incredulous when it’s January and the Steelers are right in the playoff picture.