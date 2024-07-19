Former NFL GM Believes Steelers Are Now ‘Over The Hump’ Of Most Difficult Part In Post-Roethlisberger Transition

Finding a way to stay competitive after moving on from a franchise quarterback in the NFL is one of the most difficult transitions a team can go through. We have seen the fall of the great New England Patriots dynasty in life after Tom Brady, and there are countless other examples. The New Orleans Saints have not made the playoffs since Drew Brees retired, and look at the Denver Broncos since Peyton Manning called it a career after the 2015 season. They have a combined record of 52-79 since then and have not made the playoffs once. People don’t want to hear about Mike Tomlin’s non-losing season streak, but it is very impressive that the bar has not been significantly lowered since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum appeared on ESPN’s First Take this morning as the panel was asked if 2024 is the year that Tomlin’s non-losing season streak is broken.

“If you guys asked me this question a year ago, I would’ve bet the house…that there’s no way they’re gonna make the playoffs,” Tannenbaum said. “And now, I think they’re over the hump. I think either quarterback this year in Justin Fields or Russell Wilson is discernibly better than Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett from an ability standpoint.

“So the fact that they made it last year to me is more Herculean or [speaking] to Coach Tomlin’s coaching ability. So I think as the record goes, and where they’re positioned, I think this offense is gonna be much, much better than a year ago.”

I don’t know that I fully agree that the Steelers are “over the hump” as Tannenbaum suggests. That won’t fully be the case until they have a long-term solution at quarterback. But I do think they have created a nice window for the team to remain competitive with a chance to win some playoff games.

I have written about it all offseason, but projected starting QB Russell Wilson doesn’t need to be an MVP candidate like he was at times throughout his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks for this team to be successful. The Steelers have built their team over the last three or four seasons to succeed without great quarterback play. The defense has been a strength for several seasons now, and it has a chance to be even better in 2024.

The Steelers also brought in Arthur Smith to run the offense, and he has a chance to immediately become the best offensive coordinator the team has had since Todd Haley. Randy Fichtner and Matt Canada aren’t exactly a high bar, but a more creative and dynamic offensive game plan will maximize the talent without even factoring in the personnel improvements.

Then you have to consider that the offensive line is the most talented it has been since 2019 – the days of David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster and company. They are young, so there will be growing pains, but their highest level of play should pretty easily clear the low bar the offensive line has set over the last several seasons. The rushing attack ended the 2023 season on a high note, and should only be able to build off that success.

And the underrated additions on special teams like P Cameron Johnston and KR Cordarrelle Patterson should enable the Steelers to win the field-position battle much better than they were a season ago.

Are they a top-notch team with realistic Super Bowl aspirations? Most likely not, but they have the roster to compete in the playoffs and a chance to end the five-game playoff loss streak.

Until Tomlin wins in the playoffs again, there will understandably be disgruntled fans calling for a new head coach. But perspective is important here. To transition away from Ben Roethlisberger, stay above .500, and make it to the playoffs two seasons later with poor quarterback play is impressive. If the Steelers are able to surpass that and win a playoff game or two just three years removed from Roethlisberger, that would be a good sign of things to come.